Breaking Stereotypes: Women Carry Body To Cemetery For Cremation In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Women have broken barriers and have made their mark in every field. However, carrying bodies for cremation and burial largely remains a men's preserve. The barrier too was broken by women at Nallichettipalayam under Karegaundampalayam panchayat near Annur in Coimbatore district when they carried a body for burial.

The daughters of Nanjammal (80) who died of old-age ailments took it upon themselves to carry her body for burial half a km from her residence.

Nanjammal was the wife of Venkattan of the village and they have two sons and three daughters all of whom are married and settled in different areas of the state.