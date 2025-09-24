Breaking Stereotypes: Women Carry Body To Cemetery For Cremation In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
Published : September 24, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Coimbatore: Women have broken barriers and have made their mark in every field. However, carrying bodies for cremation and burial largely remains a men's preserve. The barrier too was broken by women at Nallichettipalayam under Karegaundampalayam panchayat near Annur in Coimbatore district when they carried a body for burial.
The daughters of Nanjammal (80) who died of old-age ailments took it upon themselves to carry her body for burial half a km from her residence.
Nanjammal was the wife of Venkattan of the village and they have two sons and three daughters all of whom are married and settled in different areas of the state.
After Nanjammal breathed her last on Tuesday, preparations were made for her burial in a cemetery nearby. As the arrangements were being made, members of Periyar Dravida Kazhagam suggested Nanjammal's body be carried to the cemetery by her daughters.
Nanjammal's daughters did not hesitate even a bit and together with their daughters-in-law and relatives carried the body to the cemetery. The women did their bit and Nanjamma was laid to rest after necessary rituals.
The women's participation in the event soon became a hot topic of discussion in the area. Locals said it was a break from the usual and will surely set a precedent for others.
