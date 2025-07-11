Breaking Free From Red Terror: 22 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Abujhmad, which was considered a haven for Naxalites, is now breaking free from red terror. The effect of the anti-Naxal operation of security forces is now being felt in the area committees of Naxalites.
For the first time, the Kutul Area Committee of Naxalites has suffered a major setback. On Friday, a total of 22 rewarded Naxalites surrendered in front of Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Gudiya.
“This shows the success of the welfare schemes of the government and the public relations strategy of the police,” he said.
Naxalites with rewards of over Rs 37 lakh surrender
Among the Naxalites who laid down their arms and renounced the red terror are those with rewards of more than Rs 37 lakh. A total of 14 male and eight female Naxalites have surrendered. The most prominent among them are the secretary of the Kutul Area Committee, Sukhlal Kunjam, and his wife, Hidme Kunjam. Sukhlal carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, while his wife had Rs 5 lakh.
SP Gudiya has given information about the Naxalites who have surrendered in front of the security forces. He told me that most of these Naxalites used to work under the Kutul Area Committee. They were most active in Abujhmad.
“Sukhlal, alias Manku, has been active for the last 14 years and involved in many incidents, including the grenade attack on Irkbhatti camp,” Robinson Gudiya, SP, Narayanpur. “His wife was a member of the ACM team, the supply team of the Naxalites' Maad division.”
List of other surrendered Naxalites
Apart from the Naxal couple, Sukhlal and Hidme, the complete information of the Naxalites who have surrendered is as follows.
- Punnalal alias Boti, Nelnar Area, Janmilitia Commander (ACM), total reward of Rs 5 lakh
- Maase Poyam, Janmilitia member, party member, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Phoolmati Kashyap, press team member, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Banje alias Vanila Halami, LOS recruit member, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Ramesh, alias Darshan, Platoon-32 party member, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Saniram Korram, Amdai Area CNM Commander (ACM), total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Sundari Gota, DVC stop member, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Chetram alias Dabbu, party member, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Ghasi Gota, Panchayat President, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Ishwar Gota, Panchayat Militia Commander, total reward of Rs 1 lakh
- Lachu Gota, Jantana Sarkar, President, total reward of Rs 1 lakh rewarded
- Samal Kashyap, CNM member, total reward of Rs. 50,000
- Chamru Gota, DKMS president, total reward of Rs. 50,000
- Sundari Karma, Jantana Sarkar member, total reward of Rs. 50,000
- Somaru, alias Som, DKMS president, total reward of Rs. 50,000
- Sukhram Gota, DKMS member, total reward of Rs. 50,000
- Mangu Gota, economic branch president, total reward of Rs. 50,000
- Fagu Usendi, public relations branch president, total reward of Rs. 50,000
Financial assistance to surrendered Naxalites
Gudiya said that all the Naxalites have surrendered in front of ITBP and BSF officers, ASP Prabhat Kumar, and top officials of Narayanpur.
“All surrendered Naxalites have been given financial assistance of Rs. 50,000. Checks related to that have been provided. Apart from this, they will be given other facilities under the Naxal rehabilitation policy,” he said.
The SP has appealed to the Naxalites to surrender, abandoning the path of violence and terror. He said that the Naxalites should surrender and return to the mainstream and become partners in peace and development.
“Now is the time to get out of confusion, violence, and exploitation. The government's schemes have opened the doors for you. You return to society, your village, and your family. Maad Bachao Abhiyan will give you a new direction. This surrender is not only administrative, but also a strong message against Naxalism at the social and ideological level,” he said.
A total of 132 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur in 2025, including 22 who surrendered on Friday.
