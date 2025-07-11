ETV Bharat / state

Breaking Free From Red Terror: 22 Naxalites Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Abujhmad, which was considered a haven for Naxalites, is now breaking free from red terror. The effect of the anti-Naxal operation of security forces is now being felt in the area committees of Naxalites.

For the first time, the Kutul Area Committee of Naxalites has suffered a major setback. On Friday, a total of 22 rewarded Naxalites surrendered in front of Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Gudiya.

“This shows the success of the welfare schemes of the government and the public relations strategy of the police,” he said.

Naxalites with rewards of over Rs 37 lakh surrender

Among the Naxalites who laid down their arms and renounced the red terror are those with rewards of more than Rs 37 lakh. A total of 14 male and eight female Naxalites have surrendered. The most prominent among them are the secretary of the Kutul Area Committee, Sukhlal Kunjam, and his wife, Hidme Kunjam. Sukhlal carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh, while his wife had Rs 5 lakh.

SP Gudiya has given information about the Naxalites who have surrendered in front of the security forces. He told me that most of these Naxalites used to work under the Kutul Area Committee. They were most active in Abujhmad.

“Sukhlal, alias Manku, has been active for the last 14 years and involved in many incidents, including the grenade attack on Irkbhatti camp,” Robinson Gudiya, SP, Narayanpur. “His wife was a member of the ACM team, the supply team of the Naxalites' Maad division.”

List of other surrendered Naxalites