Breaking Clay Ceiling: Guwahati's Only Woman Idol Maker Deepika Pal

Guwahati: The arrival of autumn in Guwahati is marked by fragrance of night jasmine flowers and the upcoming Durga Puja, one of the busiest times of the year for the city’s idol makers. For Guwahati’s only woman idol maker, Deepika Pal, it is the time when she is bogged down with work, standing out not just for her skills but for breaking norms and treading on a path usually dominated by men.

At 38, Deepika runs her own workshop, 'New Shiva Shankar Shilpalay' in Pandu area, crafting clay idols of deities, worshipped across Assam. For over 15 years, she has fought prejudice, personal setbacks and economic struggles, building a livelihood not only for herself and her two daughters but also for five other families that are dependent on her workshop.

Deepika carving a Durga idol (ETV Bharat)

Following Her Father’s Footsteps

Deepika grew up watching her father mold divine figures out of mud. As a little girl, she would sit beside him, fascinated by how lumps of earth could be transformed into Gods and Goddesses. That childhood passion slowly became her destiny.

Life tested her early. A broken marriage left her with two young daughters to raise. But instead of giving in, she chose the clay. With a loan of Rs 7 lakh, she set up 'New Shiva Shankar Shilpalaya' and began her new journey.

However, even her close friends and relatives doubted her decision. "People laughed at me. They said, ‘If a man cannot succeed, how can a woman? You’ll shut your shop in two days.’ But 15 years have passed, and I’m still here. I have succeeded in breaking the ceiling to become the only woman idol maker in the city," she says.

Deepika's workshop (ETV Bharat)

Breathing Life into Clay

From Ganesh to Vishwakarma, Saraswati to Kali- Deepika sculpts them all. This year, she is working on 15 Durga idols for pujas in Guwahati and nearby areas of Hajo and Bezera. The idols, some towering up to 14 feet, cost between Rs 30,000 and Rs 70,000.

The work is gruelling as her day starts before sunrise and stretches past midnight. Six months of preparation, endless hours of shaping, drying and painting till the idol comes alive with divine grace. “We barely sleep during this season,” she admits, giving final touches to an idol with her clay-covered hands.

Struggles Behind Festivity

According to Deepika, for every beautiful idol, there is a story of struggle. "Raw clay, straw and bamboo are brought from villages like Amingaon and the glittering ornaments from Siliguri and Kolkata. Prices rise every year, but customers still bargain hard. We do so much work, yet we neither get the proper price nor the respect we deserve. Now, artists from outside Assam add to the competition," she explains.

Deepika is engrossed in her work (ETV Bharat)

Despite all hurdles, she has kept her workshop alive, not only for herself, but also for the five families whose livelihoods depend on it.

A Message of Strength

Deepika’s story is not just about creating idol, it is about her courage and determination. She has raised two daughters, kept a workshop running and carved her identity in a space that women seldom select.

Her message is clear, "Women must be self-reliant. No work is small. If you have strength and determination, you can stand on your own feet. We should not depend on anyone else but have faith on your own self."

More Than Clay

For devotees, Deepika's idols are objects of worship while for her, they are stories of her father’s legacy, her own battles and of her unwavering faith in herself. In every Goddess she sculpts, there is a reflection of her own spirit - fierce, graceful and unbreakable.

As the drums beat louder and the city waits for Goddess Durga's arrival, this woman from Pandu reminds us that sometimes, the true embodiment of Maa Durga is not in clay, but in the courage of the hands that shape her.