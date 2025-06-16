Breaking Barriers: Saritha Becomes First Woman Driver In Telangana RTC, CM Congratulates

Miryalaguda/Sansthan Narayanapuram: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has congratulated Vankudothu Saritha, who created history by becoming the first woman driver in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

Saritha, who recently drove an electric bus from Hyderabad to Miryalaguda, was featured in the main edition of Eenadu on Sunday. Sharing the news, the CMO extended greetings, praising Saritha for proving that women can excel in any field when given the right opportunity.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also lauded Saritha’s achievement, calling it a significant step forward, especially at a time when women are being recognised as heads and leaders in the road transport sector.

From Struggles to Steering Success

Born to a poor tribal family, Saritha’s journey is one of resilience and determination. To support her family, she initially worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. Facing societal pressure and stigma, she even disguised herself as a man to continue her job safely. Despite the challenges, she did not give up.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saritha said, “Not knowing how long I would be an auto driver, I explored other options but due to financial constraints, I continued in the driving field. I got trained under relatives in Hyderabad, obtained a heavy vehicle license in Nalgonda and worked as a school bus driver for a year.”

Her journey took a turning point when she moved to Delhi, where she became a cab driver and later, a bus driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation, earning her the distinction of being the first woman driver in the country.

Support and Recognition

Saritha expressed gratitude for the support she received. “I wanted to return to Telangana to care for my elderly parents. I met ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar and shared my story with RTC officials. They responded positively and gave me an opportunity.”

Saritha officially joined TGSRTC on June 14, becoming the first woman in the state to take the driver’s seat of an electric bus. She said passengers are supportive and many even click photographs with her. “If women take the lead with courage, they can succeed in any field. I’m a living example,” she said.

Saritha is the daughter of Ramkoti and Rukku and has four sisters and one brother. She studied up to the class 10 and took up driving as a profession to support her family. Her inspiring story stands as a symbol of empowerment and grit, encouraging more women to step into roles traditionally dominated by men.