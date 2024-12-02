ETV Bharat / state

Breadwinners Lost, Son Born After 6 Years Of Marriage Orphaned: Bareilly Bridge Accident Devastates Families

Shaanu (L) holds her infant son beside the garlanded picture of her deceased husband killed in Bareilly bridge accident and Pooja (R) holds the picture of deceased husband Vivek killed in the same accident ( ETV Bharat )

Farrukhabad: The families of the three men who died in a car accident due to a faulty Google Maps navigation in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly last month have demanded compensation from the government and action against guilty officials.

Farrukhabad residents Ajit alias Vivek and Nitin alias Kaushal, and Mainpuri resident Amit died after the car they were traveling in fell from an under-construction bridge in village Muda on Badaun-Dataganj road in Faridpur police station area of Bareilly on the night of November 23 into the Ramganga river leading to their on spot deaths. The trio was traveling from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding and were following Google Maps, which did not indicate the incomplete bridge.

The ETV Bharat team visited the grief-stricken families to understand their pain due to the irreparable loss.

Son born 6 years after marriage orphaned

Farrukhabad resident Kaushal, one of the victims is survived by his mother Lata Devi, wife Shaanu and the couple's infant son besides his sister. Kaushal's death has left the family devastated and robbed it of the only earning hand.

Holding her 45-day-old son in her lap, Kaushal's wife Shaanu keeps crying saying they had a son six years after marriage. “How will I take care of him now?,” she asked.

Kaushal's mother Lata Devi said that Kaushal was the lone breadwinner in the family and his death had left them devastated. “Who will support us now?” she asked.

'Administration and Google responsible'

ETV Bharat team also visited the house of Ajit alias Vivek where Vivek's wife Pooja held the administration and Google responsible for the deadly accident.