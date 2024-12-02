Breadwinners Lost, Son Born After 6 Years Of Marriage Orphaned: Bareilly Bridge Accident Devastates Families

Farrukhabad: The families of the three men who died in a car accident due to a faulty Google Maps navigation in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly last month have demanded compensation from the government and action against guilty officials.
Farrukhabad residents Ajit alias Vivek and Nitin alias Kaushal, and Mainpuri resident Amit died after the car they were traveling in fell from an under-construction bridge in village Muda on Badaun-Dataganj road in Faridpur police station area of Bareilly on the night of November 23 into the Ramganga river leading to their on spot deaths. The trio was traveling from Gurugram to Bareilly to attend a wedding and were following Google Maps, which did not indicate the incomplete bridge.
The ETV Bharat team visited the grief-stricken families to understand their pain due to the irreparable loss.
Son born 6 years after marriage orphaned
Farrukhabad resident Kaushal, one of the victims is survived by his mother Lata Devi, wife Shaanu and the couple's infant son besides his sister. Kaushal's death has left the family devastated and robbed it of the only earning hand.
Holding her 45-day-old son in her lap, Kaushal's wife Shaanu keeps crying saying they had a son six years after marriage. “How will I take care of him now?,” she asked.
Kaushal's mother Lata Devi said that Kaushal was the lone breadwinner in the family and his death had left them devastated. “Who will support us now?” she asked.
'Administration and Google responsible'
ETV Bharat team also visited the house of Ajit alias Vivek where Vivek's wife Pooja held the administration and Google responsible for the deadly accident.
“I hold those people responsible who left the bridge incomplete and let the car go on the path of death. Someone should have given such an indication that it would have been known that there is no way ahead. Due to the mistake of Google Map and the administration, we have been ruined,” Pooja said. Besides his wife, Vivek, who also was the lone breadwinner in the family is survived by two small children.
Vivek's father Harendra also blamed Google Maps and the local administration for the fatal accident.
“They were moving ahead from Delhi with the help of Google Maps. When they reached near Ramganga river in Faridpur, there was neither any diversion shown nor any means of obstruction,” he said.
Demand for job and compensation
Kaushal's wife Shaanu and Vivek's wife Pooja have demanded job and compensation from the Uttar Pradesh government. They also demanded strict action against the guilty officials.
Badaun DM has filed a case against five people including four PWD engineers. While PWD has closed the under-construction bridge, Google has removed the route from its maps after the fatal accident.
MLA demands strict action
Local BJP MLA Sushil Shakya told ETV Bharat that PWD officials and Google Maps were mainly responsible for the incident and demanded strictest action against them. He also demanded Rs 1 crore financial compensation and a government job to the next of kin. Shakya said he will personally meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.
