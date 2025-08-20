Breach Of Faith: Uttar Pradesh Cleric 'Repeatedly Sodomises' 11-year-old Boy In Gujarat; Arrested

Ahmedabad: In an alleged shocking breach of faith, a cleric teaching at a seminary has been arrested on charges of repeatedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy at a seminary on the upper floor of a mosque in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The incident has come to light in the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad. The accused has been identified as Noor Hasan Mohammad Ibrahim, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Noor has been teaching at the seminary in Sarkhej for the last two and half years.

Uttar Pradesh Cleric Allegedly Repeatedly Sodomises 11-year-old Boy In Gujarat (ETV Bharat)

Divulging further details about the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M. Division, AB Vanand said that a complaint by the boy's father was lodged at Sarkhej police station on August 17, 2025. In the complaint, the complainant accused cleric Noor of sodomising him 20-25 times over the course of months.

According to the police, the shocking act came to light after the boy's health suddenly deteriorated recently. When his parents inquired about the matter, the boy spilled the beans about the real face of the cleric. Following the boy's revelation, the parents approached the police station to lodge a complaint against the accused.

ACP Vanand said that following the complaint, police arrested the accused, who was produced in the local court to get his remand for further investigation. Police are also probing whether the accused has committed the heinous crime against other children.

According to the ACP, the accused has been teaching students at a mosque in Sarkhej for the last two and half years and lives on the upper floor of the mosque.