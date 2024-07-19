Breach In Pedda Vagu Dam Causes Devastation In Low Lying Areas In Telangana And Andhra Pradesh; 28 Rescued

Ashwaraopet (Telangana): In a dramatic turn of events, the Pedda Vagu dam in Ashwaraopet Mandal of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana faced a catastrophic breach due to heavy rains on Thursday causing a flood-like situation in low lying areas in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At least 28 people trapped in the floods have been rescued by the rescue teams.

An official said that the incident occurred when the water level reached a critical point, causing one of the crest gates to malfunction and the embankment to rupture at 7:45 pm on Thursday as the 250-meter-long dam was washed out.

The gushing waters caused a flood-like situation in the low lying areas of the twin states washing away houses in many villages and disrupting power supply in many areas.

An official said that the dam breach caused partial damage in villages of Aswaraupeta mandal Gummadavalli, Koyarangapuram, Kothuru, and Ramanakkapet villages while Kammarigudem, Ontibanda, Koyamadaram, Kothapuchirala, Patapuchirala, Allurinagar, Sondigollagudem, Vasanthavada, Gullavai, Velerupada villages of Velerupadu in Eluru district in AP suffered heavy damage with many houses washed away in some villages.

The respective district administrations in the districts have launched relief and rescue measures and started shifting the residents in the affected areas to safer locations. However the gushing flood waters are hampering the relief and rescue measures. An official said that around 2000 families have been shifted to safer locations. Rescuers have rescued at least 28 persons trapped in the flooded areas across the state as per an official.

The flood-like situation in the low lying areas also caused disruption of power supply and phone connectivity damaging transmission lines.

Telangana Chief Secretary, Shantikumari has ordered to take measures to avoid loss of life in the wake of the flood-like situation triggered by the Pedda Vagu breach. The CS conducted a review meeting with District Collector Jitesh and senior officials of the Irrigation Department in this regard. An official said that it will cost the state up to Rs 20 crore to reconstruct the damaged dam. CE Srinivasa Reddy and EE Suresh visited the incident site to take stock of the situation.