Brawl Over Feeding Stray Dogs In Aligarh, PCS Officer's Husband Assaulted

Aligarh Police have lodged a case against an advocate for allegedly beating a resident of his housing society for feeding stray dogs.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST

Aligarh: Husband of a PCS officer was severely injured after allegedly being beaten by his neighbour for feeding stray dogs inside a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Based on a complaint by the victim's family, a case has been registered against the accused at Bannadevi police station

The incident took place in Pratibha Colony in Aligarh on Monday. PCS officer Sarita Chaudhary, currently working as an auditor, lives in Pratibha Colony with her husband, Gaurav Rai, and cousin, who is a lecturer in GIC Inter College. Gaurav used to feed stray dogs of the colony every day.

On Monday, he was feeding the dogs when Meghraj Tomar, an advocate and resident of the area, came there and opposed him. He asked Gaurav not to feed the dogs, citing rising incidents of dog attacks. This led to a verbal altercation between the two that intensified into a fight.

The accused allegedly hit Gaurav on the head with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured. When Sarita and her cousin tried to intervene, they were allegedly manhandled. Also, Sarita has alleged that she was molestation.

After this, the victim's family reached Bannadevi police station and cops sent them to Malkhan Singh District Hospital. After first aid, the victim's statements were recorded.

Sarita Chaudhary and her husband said that they were threatened earlier as well for feeding stray dogs. "A police complaint was filed on Sunday but no action was taken due to which, the morale of the accused increased and we were attacked on Monday," Sarita said.

Bannadevi police station in-charge Pankaj Mishra said on the basis of the victim's complaint, a case has been registered against the Meghraj Tomar and investigations are underway.

