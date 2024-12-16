Brave Girl Survives Horrific Accident, Gets Successful Scalp Transplant At Faridabad Hospital

Faridabad: A team of doctors from Amrita Hospital here in Haryana has successfully transplanted the scalp of a 13-year-old girl who suffered a horrific accident two years ago. The unique and complex operation has given the girl a new lease on life, and she is now thriving.

Two years ago, the girl's hair got stuck in a generator, due to which her entire scalp came out along with the hair. She was admitted to a hospital in Aligarh for treatment, but the institution couldn’t handle her case, and she was brought to Amrita Hospital.

A team of doctors, including plastic surgeons, operated on her and transplanted the scalp, bringing her back to normal and healthy life.

Accident Happened Two Years Ago

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Mohit Sharma, head of Amrita Hospital's Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, said that two years ago the girl was making a video with her father's phone when her hair got stuck, pulling the entire scalp. “After going from pillar to post, the family finally came to us, and we are delighted that we could save her and bring her smile back,” he said.

Dr Sharma said that it took her family seven to eight hours to reach Faridabad from Aligarh, and as soon as she came to the hospital, they admitted her without wasting time and started her operation.

The girl's complex procedure lasted several hours because there was no substitute for her scalp, and it was performed by microsurgery. Veins thinner than hair had to be inserted and joined in the body using a microscope. This process takes a long time. This sort of procedure is performed in only a few places in India,” he explained.

Treatment Continued For Two Years

Dr Sharma said that the girl's father was reluctant to continue her treatment, saying that the family does not have much money. “However, we continued our treatment without worrying about money. Her treatment continued for almost two years, and she is completely normal today. New hair has also grown on her head,” he claimed.

“If the surgery had not been completed on time, just the bones of her skull would have survived, and the girl's life would have been ruined. She would not have developed hair on her head,” he said. “The girl would have had to wear synthetic hair her whole life, but our staff continued the treatment, and after nearly two years, the girl has become entirely normal, and she is now attending school,” he added.

Operation Is Very Complicated

Dr Shikha, a plastic surgeon, stated that this sort of surgery is extremely complex since the veins are under a microscope as they are thinner than hair. “We unite the veins by examining them under a microscope, which takes a long time. In such a case, if therapy is not provided on time, the patient's life is ruined,” she stated.

Dr Sharma and his entire team are being hailed all over the place following this challenging procedure. Following the procedure, the girl is totally well. She is leading a regular life.