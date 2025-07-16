Brave FM College Student Battles For Life After Attempting To Save 'Victim' Girl From Fire, Family Seeks Odisha Govt Support

Cuttack: While the 20-year-old girl student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha's Balasore, who set herself ablaze over alleged harassment by a faculty member, succumbed to her injuries on Monday night, Jyoti Prakash Biswal, the lone student of same FM College who risked his life to save the victim girl from the clutches of fire, is currently battling for his own life at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Despite his selfless act, Jyoti Prakash's family has alleged that the government has not extended any support to them.
On that fateful day (July 12), when all other students on the campus ran helter skelter in fear upon seeing the girl set herself on fire, Jyoti Prakash Biswal, a third year student of FM college, risked his life and rushed to the victim to save her. In an attempt to douse the blaze, he removed his shirt and covered her, but in vain. By the time the girl was rushed to Balasore hospital, chances of survival were glim as she had sustained 90-95 burns.
While attempting to save the girl, Jyoti himself sustained serious burn injuries. His uncle immediately reached the spot as soon as he heard the news. On Sunday, Jyoti was admitted to Cuttack SCB Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Jyoti's father said that his son's health condiction now is little better than before. "As a father, I am proud of his action. He risked his life and got injured while trying to save the girl. My son's hands and face are badly burned. Whatever happened is shocking and unfortunate," he said.
"We are at the hospital with him, but so far, no one from the state government, administration or the college has extended any support despite my son's brave act. This is baffling and saddening at the same time. The college authorities have not contacted us either. I strongly condemn what happened. Jyoti told me he tried to put out the fire on his own, without any help," he said.
He further said he wants the government to support them financially during this crucial phase. "The state government should provide financial assistance for my son's treatment and as a gesture for his selfless act. The doctors say he will recover soon, and we are holding on to that hope," Jyoti's father said.
Sharing update on the health condition of Jyoti, the SCB hospital authorities said the blaze has affected 15 parts of his body.
It is suspected that the respiratory tract and lungs have been affected, as some parts of his neck, face and chest were burnt due to the fire. To avoid risk of lung infection, Jyoti has been admitted to the ICU of the Burn Unit of the Plastic Surgery Department. A team of doctors is constantly monitoring his health.
"Jyoti Prakash Biswal's health condition is currently stable," said Dr Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak, Head of Plastic Surgery Department.
He said Jyoti's hands, face and lungs have been affected by the burns, and if required, grafting may be done.
"When he was brought to the hospital, there was discolouration on his face and hands and arms. He also has an infection in his lungs. But his health condition is completely stable. He will most likely recover in 7-10 days and be discharged from the hospital after that. He is responding, he is able to talk. He is also able to eat and drink properly. After the incident, he is concerned," Nayak added.
Meanwhile, state health minister Mukesh Mahaling Wednesday afternoon informed that he spoke with Jyoti's mother and assured her of all support. "FM college student Jyoti Prakash Biswal was injured while rescuing the girl student. He is undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of SCB hospital. I spoke to his mother over the phone and inquired about her son's health and told her not to worry."
"The government is taking necessary steps to provide him with the best medical facilities. The doctors' team of the Burn Unit has been instructed to pay special attention to him. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery," Mahaling said.
Meanwhile, Odisha Congress has announced a statewide 'bandh' on July 17 in protest against the alleged harassment and subsequent death of the victim girl student. The party has also demand judiciary and CBI probe.
Alleging inaction by FM college authorities, the girl set herself ablaze on July 12 in front of the Principal's chamber, while accusing the Head of the Education Department, Samir Kumar Sahu, of seeking "favours" and constant harassment. She sustained over 90-95 percent burn injuries and was initially treated at Balasore Medical College before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Despite critical care support, including mechanical ventilation and renal replacement therapy, she was declared dead at 11:46 PM on July 14.
