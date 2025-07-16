ETV Bharat / state

Brave FM College Student Battles For Life After Attempting To Save 'Victim' Girl From Fire, Family Seeks Odisha Govt Support

Cuttack: While the 20-year-old girl student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Odisha's Balasore, who set herself ablaze over alleged harassment by a faculty member, succumbed to her injuries on Monday night, Jyoti Prakash Biswal, the lone student of same FM College who risked his life to save the victim girl from the clutches of fire, is currently battling for his own life at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Despite his selfless act, Jyoti Prakash's family has alleged that the government has not extended any support to them.

On that fateful day (July 12), when all other students on the campus ran helter skelter in fear upon seeing the girl set herself on fire, Jyoti Prakash Biswal, a third year student of FM college, risked his life and rushed to the victim to save her. In an attempt to douse the blaze, he removed his shirt and covered her, but in vain. By the time the girl was rushed to Balasore hospital, chances of survival were glim as she had sustained 90-95 burns.

While attempting to save the girl, Jyoti himself sustained serious burn injuries. His uncle immediately reached the spot as soon as he heard the news. On Sunday, Jyoti was admitted to Cuttack SCB Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Jyoti's father said that his son's health condiction now is little better than before. "As a father, I am proud of his action. He risked his life and got injured while trying to save the girl. My son's hands and face are badly burned. Whatever happened is shocking and unfortunate," he said.

"We are at the hospital with him, but so far, no one from the state government, administration or the college has extended any support despite my son's brave act. This is baffling and saddening at the same time. The college authorities have not contacted us either. I strongly condemn what happened. Jyoti told me he tried to put out the fire on his own, without any help," he said.

He further said he wants the government to support them financially during this crucial phase. "The state government should provide financial assistance for my son's treatment and as a gesture for his selfless act. The doctors say he will recover soon, and we are holding on to that hope," Jyoti's father said.

Sharing update on the health condition of Jyoti, the SCB hospital authorities said the blaze has affected 15 parts of his body.