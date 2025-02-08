ETV Bharat / state

Brand Modi To Freebies: How BJP Triumphed AAP To Win Delhi Elections 2025

The BJP has registered a massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections putting an end to the AAP's 10-year rule.

BJP leader Parvesh Verma shows the victory sign after winning his seat in the Delhi assembly elections
BJP leader Parvesh Verma shows the victory sign after winning his seat in the Delhi assembly elections (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 8, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday registered a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections 2025 winning 47 of the 70 seats and leading on another one.

As the saffron party returns to power in the national capital after nearly three decades, here is a look at the key factors that led to the party's resounding victory.

Brand Modi: Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the party's win was a “triumph of faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership” an acknowledgment of the PM's role in the Delhi assembly election campaign of the BJP. PM Modi, who led the BJP's Delhi campaign, had accused the AAP of largescale wrongdoings.

The PM, had accused AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal of building a 'sheeshmahal', a reference to the alleged hefty expenditures on the ex-CM's residence, at the cost of the people's welfare. PM Modi also called the AAP government in Delhi as 'AAP-Da' (calamity).

Welfare Schemes: The BJP in its election campaign, committed against discontinuing the existing welfare measures of the AAP government while promising more schemes if it came to power.

The party in its Sankalp Patra for the assembly elections, promised the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana under which Rs 2500 would be provided to women from the poor families, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, increased pension for senior citizens besides many others.

Anti-incumbency: Besides the welfare measures, the anti-incumbency wave against the AAP also benefited the BJP. Following the saffron party's victory, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Amit Shah blamed the AAP of depriving the national capital of key development measures.

“Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be mislead by repeated false promises. The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes,” Shah wrote in a post on X.

