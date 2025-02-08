ETV Bharat / state

Brand Modi To Freebies: How BJP Triumphed AAP To Win Delhi Elections 2025

BJP leader Parvesh Verma shows the victory sign after winning his seat in the Delhi assembly elections ( ANI )

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday registered a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly elections 2025 winning 47 of the 70 seats and leading on another one.

As the saffron party returns to power in the national capital after nearly three decades, here is a look at the key factors that led to the party's resounding victory.

Brand Modi: Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi elections, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the party's win was a “triumph of faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership” an acknowledgment of the PM's role in the Delhi assembly election campaign of the BJP. PM Modi, who led the BJP's Delhi campaign, had accused the AAP of largescale wrongdoings.

The PM, had accused AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal of building a 'sheeshmahal', a reference to the alleged hefty expenditures on the ex-CM's residence, at the cost of the people's welfare. PM Modi also called the AAP government in Delhi as 'AAP-Da' (calamity).