Braj Will Also Witness Rapid Development Like Ayodhya, Vrindavan: Adityanath

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured that the Braj region, including Mathura, Vrindavan and others, will witness rapid development, similar to the transformation of Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj. Speaking at the inauguration of "Rangotsav 2025" in Barsana, he emphasised that the cleanliness and restoration of the Yamuna River will also be prioritised, drawing parallels with the successful rejuvenation of the Ganga in Kashi and Prayagraj.

Adityanath exuded pride that now BJP has returned to power in Delhi, referring to the ousting of the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent polls and pollution in the Yamuna as it passed through the national capital. The chief minister highlighted that over Rs 100 crore worth of development projects are already underway in the region, including a new ropeway facility to enhance pilgrimage experiences.

"Just as Ayodhya has been transformed into a magnificent city and Prayagraj has emerged as the king of all pilgrimage sites, it is now time for Braj to shine," he said. The chief minister praised the grand success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and the historic consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, attributing these achievements to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since 2014, India has witnessed a unique blend of heritage and development. We have seen this in Mahakumbh, Kashi, Ayodhya, and Vindhyachal, and today, I see it here in Barsana," he remarked. Reaffirming his commitment to the holistic development of Braj, Adityanath declared, "Funds will never be a constraint for the progress of this sacred land." He assured the public and the saints that the region would be developed in line with other spiritual hubs of the state.

The chief minister also expressed confidence in the BJP's governance, urging people to trust the "double-engine" government for development. He assured that efforts were underway to make Yamuna "aviral and nirmal" (uninterrupted and clean) so that the river regains its former glory, reminiscent of the times when Lord Krishna played in its waters with his friends.

Extending his greetings for Holi, Adityanath called upon devotees to continue celebrating the festival in Barsana's unique traditions, including the Laddoo-Maar Holi and the world-famous Lathmar Holi.

Laddoo-Maar Holi is celebrated at the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana, a day before the "Lathmar Holi". During this event, devotees and temple priests throw laddoos at each other as a symbolic gesture of love and festivity. It is believed to mark the beginning of Holi celebrations in Barsana, which is Radha's birthplace.