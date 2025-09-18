'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Kills 19 In Kerala This Year; 9 Deaths In September Alone
The opposition has launched an offensive against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government accusing it of incompetency to deal with the health crisis.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 12:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amoebic meningitis or the 'brain-eating amoeba' has killed 19 people in Kerala this year so far with nine fatalities reported in September alone. The opposition on Wednesday boycotted the assembly proceedings in protest against the government's alleged inaction.
According to the Health Department data, 71 people are currently undergoing treatment for the disease.
What Is The Amoeba?
Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused when microscopic organisms like Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, and Balamuthia vermiformis infect the brain. These amoeba can be present in fresh water sources such as swimming pools, ponds, and wells. Infection can occur when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, particularly during activities like diving. These amoeba feed on coliform bacteria, meaning their presence is often higher in water sources with elevated levels of these bacteria. The most effective preventive measure is the chlorination of wells and other water bodies.
Despite the growing number of cases, health experts advise against excessive panic. They note that while the global detection rate for this disease is around 40%, Kerala's rate is significantly higher, at 70%. The Health Department attributes this to an increase in testing, which leads to more frequent diagnosis.
The Opposition in Kerala on Wednesday boycotted the assembly proceedings in protest against the alleged incompetency of the government in tackling the disease.
Health Minister Veena George rejected the opposition's claims that the government had failed to provide a scientific explanation for the disease. In response to accusations that the government was "groping in the dark," the minister highlighted that Kerala was the first state in the country to create guidelines for managing the disease. She also stated that local self-government bodies and the Haritha Karma Mission have been working to raise public awareness.
A heated exchange ensued between the minister and Mannarkkad MLA N. Shamsudheen. When the minister questioned whether awareness programs had been conducted in his constituency, Shamsudheen and other opposition MLAs criticized her sharply. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan announced a boycott of the assembly proceedings after Shamsudheen was not given a chance to respond.
After the walkout, the minister continued to dismiss the opposition's allegations that the state's health system was "on a ventilator" and that the government had failed to contain the disease. Satheesan had earlier pointed out that Kerala had reported 68 cases and 19 deaths from amebic meningoencephalitis so far this year.
Research and Legislative Debate
In response to the growing concern, the Health Department has decided to launch a study to identify the amoeba and the risk factors associated with the disease. This initiative will be carried out in collaboration with the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) in Chennai and other leading research institutions. The study will analyze both affected and unaffected individuals to gather more information.
Plans are also underway to collaborate with the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru to study the genetic components of the amoeba. Authorities have also indicated potential partnerships with the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research in Chandigarh and the AVM Institute in Puducherry.
How Naegleria Fowleri Infects Humans
The term 'brain-eating ameba' typically refers to Naegleria fowleri. This organism is commonly found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and ponds. It enters the human body through the nose, usually during swimming or diving in contaminated water.
Once inside, the amoeba travels to the brain, where it causes a severe infection known as Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Symptoms usually appear within one to nine days and include severe headaches, fever, vomiting, neck stiffness, seizures, and confusion.
It is important to note that the amoeba does not spread from person to person. Additionally, drinking contaminated water does not cause an infection because stomach acid destroys the ameba. The primary preventive measure remains exercising caution to prevent water from entering the nose.
