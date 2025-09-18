ETV Bharat / state

'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Kills 19 In Kerala This Year; 9 Deaths In September Alone

Thiruvananthapuram: Amoebic meningitis or the 'brain-eating amoeba' has killed 19 people in Kerala this year so far with nine fatalities reported in September alone. The opposition on Wednesday boycotted the assembly proceedings in protest against the government's alleged inaction.

According to the Health Department data, 71 people are currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

What Is The Amoeba?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused when microscopic organisms like Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, and Balamuthia vermiformis infect the brain. These amoeba can be present in fresh water sources such as swimming pools, ponds, and wells. Infection can occur when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, particularly during activities like diving. These amoeba feed on coliform bacteria, meaning their presence is often higher in water sources with elevated levels of these bacteria. The most effective preventive measure is the chlorination of wells and other water bodies.

Despite the growing number of cases, health experts advise against excessive panic. They note that while the global detection rate for this disease is around 40%, Kerala's rate is significantly higher, at 70%. The Health Department attributes this to an increase in testing, which leads to more frequent diagnosis.

The Opposition in Kerala on Wednesday boycotted the assembly proceedings in protest against the alleged incompetency of the government in tackling the disease.

Health Minister Veena George rejected the opposition's claims that the government had failed to provide a scientific explanation for the disease. In response to accusations that the government was "groping in the dark," the minister highlighted that Kerala was the first state in the country to create guidelines for managing the disease. She also stated that local self-government bodies and the Haritha Karma Mission have been working to raise public awareness.

A heated exchange ensued between the minister and Mannarkkad MLA N. Shamsudheen. When the minister questioned whether awareness programs had been conducted in his constituency, Shamsudheen and other opposition MLAs criticized her sharply. Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan announced a boycott of the assembly proceedings after Shamsudheen was not given a chance to respond.