Brain-Dead Jodhpur Youth Gives Trio A New Lease Of Life

Deepak (24) sustained grievous injuries after being hit by an overspeeding SUV at a toll plaza near Jodhpur City on the night of October 21.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Jodhpur: A brain-dead Jodhpur youth will live among three persons through transplanted organs. Deepak, a 24-year-old youth, who sustained grievous injuries after being hit by an SUV at a toll plaza near Jodhpur City on the night of October 21 has been declared brain dead by doctors at AIIMS, Jodhpur and handed over to the family members.

The family has decided to donate Deepak's liver to a patient at AIIMS, Jodhpur while one of his kidneys and pancreas will be received by a patient in PGI, Chandigarh and the other kidney will be received by ILSB Hospital, Delhi.

AIIMS kidney transplant specialist Dr A S Sandhu said the donor's family has agreed to organ donation with great patience. "We express our gratitude to them. Deepak's family said he has been working at Dangiyawas Toll Plaza since August 27. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS where he was declared brain dead," Sandhu said.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahesh Devnani said, "We will raise awareness about brain death in collaboration with 'Soto'. The biggest reason for this is road accidents".

Two toll plaza workers, Anurag and Deepak, were sitting near the emergency lane on the fateful night when a speeding SUV hit Deepak.

Later it was found that the SUV driver passed the plaza a while ago and came back through the emergency lane overspeeding which caused the accident. The driver is a resident of Fitkasni village near the toll plaza. Police have initiated a probe into the incident.

TAGGED:

