Dr BR Ambedkar's Statue Damaged By Anti-Socials At Village in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar at Dudhma village under Pali Mukimpur police station of Aligarh district was damaged by anti-social elements on Friday.

While police have registered a case against unknown persons, the locals demanded to replace the damaged statue with a new one. They also demanded stringent action against those who vandalised the statue of the father of the Constitution. Irked over the incident, the locals raised slogans demanding a new statue in the village. They were pacified by police officers who assured prompt action against the culprits.

Charra Circle Officer Mahesh Kumar said a call was received on 112 that some anti-social elements had damaged the statue at Dudhma village. He said a case has been registered in this regard at Pali Mukimpur police station. While police is investigating the matter, Kumar assured that stringent action will be taken against the culprits. He said a new statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed in the village.

In August last year, two bike riders had damaged a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Aligarh. The incident had taken place in Wajidpur village under Dadon police station. Earlier on August 2023, anti-social elements had damaged the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Siroli village of Chharra area of ​​the district. On getting information, supporters of Bhim Army gathered on the spot and raised slogans,