Patna: Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was forcibly detained by Patna Police from Gandhi Maidan early on Monday morning. Kishor had been on an indefinite hunger strike since January 2, demanding the cancellation of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) following allegations of a paper leak.

The police arrived at Gandhi Maidan around 4 am, with personnel from 10 police stations. Kishor, who was protesting alongside BPSC candidates, was taken away in an ambulance despite the resistance from his supporters.

BPSC Protest Escalates: Prashant Kishor Detained, Allegedly Slapped By Police During Strike In Patna (ETV Bharat)

"Nitish Kumar's police forcibly detained Prashant Kishor, who was on a hunger strike against the ruined education system and corrupt examinations for the last 5 days, at 4 am. Thousands of youths sitting with him were taken to an unknown place," the Jan Suraaj Party said in a statement on its official X handle.

Kishor's supporters alleged that a police officer slapped him during the scuffle. One protestor said, "Prashant Kishor was raising his voice for students, and this is how they treat him. This is unacceptable."

Patna District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters sitting on dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by the police on Monday morning. They will now be produced before a court”.

Their dharna was "illegal", he said, adding they were holding the sit-in near the restricted site, he added.

The Patna Police had registered a case against Kishor for holding the fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan, a restricted site near Mahatma Gandhi statute, another official said.

According to sources, Kishor was taken to AIIMS Patna but refused medical treatment. "I will not break my fast until the Bihar government agrees to cancel the BPSC examination," Kishor asserted.

The Jan Suraaj Party condemned the police's actions, calling it a sign of the government's 'cowardice'. Thousands of students protesting alongside Kishor were also dispersed and taken to undisclosed locations.

The BPSC examination, held on December 13, has faced widespread criticism over allegations of malpractice, including a paper leak.