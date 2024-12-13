BPSC Prelims Exam 2024: Candidates Protest In Patna Centre Over 'Paper Leak', Commission Denies Allegations

Patna: The 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam has been caught in fresh controversy on Friday. Candidates created a ruckus at Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhar area of Patna, alleging that the question paper had been leaked and made viral on social media. However, the commission has denied the allegations.

The 70th BPSC Prelims Exam was conducted across 912 centres in 36 districts of Bihar on Friday. While the examination was underway, some candidates staged a protest at Bapu Examination Centre and alleged that the question paper went viral after 1 pm.

BPSC has refuted the allegations, terming these as mischievous rumors

The exam is being conducted under the surveillance of more than 25,000 CCTV cameras. All the exam centres are being monitored live from the Command Control Centre in the BPSC headquarters. Separate desks have been set up in each district, where technical teams are monitoring the centres.

On the other hand, the officers present in the Command Control Centre are keeping an eye on the entire exam process. As soon as the technical team spots some irregularities, finds candidates talking to one another or doing some mischief, they are informing the officers. On information, the officers immediately call the exam centre and ask the centre superintendent to go to the said exam hall and check the situation.

This time, a comparatively lower attendance has been registered. The exam is being held for filling up 2031 posts, which is the highest vacancy registered in BPSC's history and 4.80 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.