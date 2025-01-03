ETV Bharat / state

Don't Use Force, Talk With BPSC Examinees To Defuse crisis: BJP MP

New Delhi: BJP MP and Bar Council of India president Manan Kumar Mishra on Thursday spoke against the use of force against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinees and demanded the cancellation of the exam in Patna.

Mishra, a Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar where the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in power, asked the state government to consider the "valid demands" of the examinees to defuse the situation.

In a statement, he said if needed, he will urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take an initiative to resolve the crisis though the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the state government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Instead of beating the protesting students with batons, the state government should try to resolve their problems by holding talks with them," Mishra said.