BPSC Exam Row: Pappu Yadav's Supporters Disrupt Traffic In Bihar To Enforce Bandh, 15 Detained

Independent candidate Pappu Yadav waves to the supporters as he celebrates his lead from the Purnia seat in the Lok Sabha elections, in Purnia on June 4, 2024. ( ANI )

Patna: Road traffic movement was disrupted and several vehicles were vandalised in different parts of the state, following a 'Bihar Bandh' called by independent MP Pappu Yadav on Sunday to protest alleged irregularities in the recently held BPSC examination.

Yadav, who represents Purnea in the Lok Sabha, chose to lead the charge in Patna where he moved about in an open vehicle wearing a shroud claiming that the agitation wished 'death' for all those who were involved in malpractices that marred the 70th combined competitive examination (CCE) of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) held on December 13.

"It will be Ram Nam Satya Hai" for all be it BPSC officials or complicit coaching centre owners", Yadav said pointing to the slogan printed on the shroud chanted by Hindus during funeral processions.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav's supporters vandalised government vehicles, forced shop owners to close their shops during Bandh at several places in the state capital and other districts including Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Siwan.

"The Patna Police has so far detained 15 protestors who vandalised a government vehicle on the Ashok Rajpath and disrupted movement of traffic in certain parts of the city on Sunday," the District Magistrate (DM), Patna, Chandrashekhar Singh, told PTI.

"The police have registered a case naming the MP and his supporters in this regard and are trying to identify others who indulged in vandalism. Adequate security personnel have been deployed at different locations in the city to ensure smooth movement of vehicles," Singh said.