BPSC Aspirants Continue Their Protest In Patna's Gandhi Maidan

Patna: Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in their protest in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

The BPSC aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Meanwhile, accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Speaking to the media, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."