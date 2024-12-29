ETV Bharat / state

BPSC Aspirants Continue Their Protest In Patna's Gandhi Maidan

Accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

BPSC Aspirants Continue Their Protest In Patna's Gandhi Maidan
BPSC Aspirants Continue Their Protest In Patna's Gandhi Maidan (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : 35 minutes ago

Patna: Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in their protest in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.
The BPSC aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Meanwhile, accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Speaking to the media, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."

Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where the BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

On Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were protesting outside Bihar Bhawan in Delhi against the police lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

Patna: Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore joined the aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in their protest in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.
The BPSC aspirants continue their protest demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

Meanwhile, accusing the Bihar government of turning democracy into "lathi-tantra," Kishore emphasised the right to protest of the students in public spaces.

Speaking to the media, Kishore said, "We are not going for a protest. Students are sitting there, we are going to meet them. Gandhi Maidan is a public place, people go there every day. If the students do not have any place, they will go to a public place. I don't know why the government has made it a question of its prestige, somewhere they are harming themselves."

Kishore further added, "Bihar is the mother of democracy and if the students here do not have the right to speak their minds, then this is becoming a 'lathi-tantra'... that's why we are with the students."

Gaurav Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), also reached Gandhi Maidan, where the BPSC aspirants are protesting and demanding a re-examination to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims.

On Saturday, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) who were protesting outside Bihar Bhawan in Delhi against the police lathi charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONBPSC PROTEST AT GANDHI MAIDANJAN SURAJ CHIEF PRASHANT KISHOREBPSC ASPIRANTS PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.