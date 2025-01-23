ETV Bharat / state

BPSC Announces Results Of Dec 13 Exams That Saw Massive Protests, 13 Candidates Debarred

BPSC announced the results of the 70th Integrated CCE 2024 over which massive protests were held in the state for weeks alleging irregularities.

BPSC Announces Results Of Dec 13 Exams That Saw Massive Protests, 13 Candidates Debarred
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024 over which massive protests were held in the state for weeks alleging irregularities. The BPSC also debarred 13 candidates from competitive examinations conducted by it for three years due to their involvement in "unfair practices".

"Results of the 70th CCE of the BPSC held at 911 centers across the state on December 13 and 22 centers in Patna on January 4, 2025, have been declared. Results will be available on the commission’s website bpsc.bihar.gov.in later in the evening," it said in a post on X. Of the 3,28,990 candidates who had appeared in the examination, 21,581 were declared successful, it added.

BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI, "A total of 13 candidates, who appeared in the exam, have been debarred for their indulgence in unfair means. Eleven of them were those who were part of the disruption created at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre in Patna on December 13, leading to the cancellation of the exam there."

"One candidate in Samastipur has also been debarred on the charge of impersonation. Besides, one candidate was debarred due to baseless charges levelled by him against the BPSC," he said. Singh said the decision to debar the 13 candidates was taken on the basis of CCTV footage and other scientific evidence.

The exam conducted by the BPSC on December 13 had been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak. Even as the government dismissed the allegations, a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at the centre in Patna.

Students led a massive protest at the Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of the examination. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor joined them and held a fast for days.

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday announced the results of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024 over which massive protests were held in the state for weeks alleging irregularities. The BPSC also debarred 13 candidates from competitive examinations conducted by it for three years due to their involvement in "unfair practices".

"Results of the 70th CCE of the BPSC held at 911 centers across the state on December 13 and 22 centers in Patna on January 4, 2025, have been declared. Results will be available on the commission’s website bpsc.bihar.gov.in later in the evening," it said in a post on X. Of the 3,28,990 candidates who had appeared in the examination, 21,581 were declared successful, it added.

BPSC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh told PTI, "A total of 13 candidates, who appeared in the exam, have been debarred for their indulgence in unfair means. Eleven of them were those who were part of the disruption created at Bapu Pariksha Parisar centre in Patna on December 13, leading to the cancellation of the exam there."

"One candidate in Samastipur has also been debarred on the charge of impersonation. Besides, one candidate was debarred due to baseless charges levelled by him against the BPSC," he said. Singh said the decision to debar the 13 candidates was taken on the basis of CCTV footage and other scientific evidence.

The exam conducted by the BPSC on December 13 had been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak. Even as the government dismissed the allegations, a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates who had appeared in the exam at the centre in Patna.

Students led a massive protest at the Gandhi Maidan, demanding the cancellation of the examination. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor joined them and held a fast for days.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BPSC RESULTSPROTESTBIHARBPSC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.