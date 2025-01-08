ETV Bharat / state

BPO Employee Dies After Knife Attack By Male Colleague In Office Parking Lot In Pune

Pune: A 28-year-old woman employee of a business process outsourcing (BPO) company was allegedly stabbed by her male colleague in the parking lot in Yerawada in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital at night while the accused has been arrested, they added. Police said an argument broke out between them over some financial issue resulting which, the accused had attacked the woman with a knife.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in the parking lot of their company, WNS. The victim has been identified as Shubhada Kodare, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Katraj while the accused, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja (30), hails from Khairewadi in Shivajinagar.