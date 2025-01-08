ETV Bharat / state

BPO Employee Dies After Knife Attack By Male Colleague In Office Parking Lot In Pune

The right elbow of Shubhada Kodare (28) was severely injured after being attacked by a knife. She later died during treatment.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pune: A 28-year-old woman employee of a business process outsourcing (BPO) company was allegedly stabbed by her male colleague in the parking lot in Yerawada in Maharashtra's Pune district on Tuesday, police said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital at night while the accused has been arrested, they added. Police said an argument broke out between them over some financial issue resulting which, the accused had attacked the woman with a knife.

The incident took place at around 6 pm in the parking lot of their company, WNS. The victim has been identified as Shubhada Kodare, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Katraj while the accused, Krishna Satyanarayan Kanoja (30), hails from Khairewadi in Shivajinagar.

Police said the victim and the accused, who worked together in WNS, had a dispute over money. The accused attacked the victim in the parking lot following an argument, leaving her right elbow severely injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav said the woman was immediately rushed to Sahyadri Hospital in Yerawada, where she died during treatment. "The police immediately arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased's sister, Sadhana Kodre, a case was registered at Yerawada police station.

