Boys From Haryana's Nuh Make Deepfake Video Of SP MP, Apologize In Panchayat

Nuh: Two minor boys from Nuh in Haryana, who had made a deepfake video of Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Iqra Munawwar Hasan from Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to increase their followers on Facebook, apologized to the Parliamentarian at a panchayat held in Amka village.

The minors apologized to the MP over phone as ordered by the panchayat. the boys had uploaded Iqra's deepfake video on a fake Facebook account. The video showed the MP with a young man. When she investigated, it came to fore that the video had originated from Nuh. The MP called Congress women's district president Razia Bano and informed her of the matter.

Razia then visited Amka village and found that the boys who had made the video were friends and are illiterate. The boys had uploaded two videos on the fake Facebook account. A panchayat was then held in the village where the boys and their families apologized for the conduct.

Razia called Iqra and informed her of the panchayat. As Iqra sought action against the boys, an advocate from the village apologized on their behalf and told her that the entire village is ashamed of the incident. The MP then forgave the boys.

India has strict laws on Deepfake. According to IT Act 66E, if a person shares a photo or video of someone else on any online platform without his/her permission, then he/she can face three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh. As per IT Act 67, for making and sharing obscene photos of any person, the law prescribes three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

How to identify Deepfake content

1. Pay attention to the face as facial expressions always keep changing.

2. Pay attention to the cheeks and forehead, the skin will look too smooth or wrinkled.