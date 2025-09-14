ETV Bharat / state

Boyfriend Of RG Kar Medical Student Arrested After Her Mysterious Death In Bengal's Malda

Officials informed that the accused in the unnatural death of Anindita Soren was arrested on Sunday.

By PTI

Published : September 14, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST

Kolkata: The boyfriend of a final-year female student of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in West Bengal's Malda, was arrested on Sunday.

The family of the deceased had earlier lodged a complaint at Englishbazar police station, accusing her boyfriend, a junior doctor at Malda Medical College, of being responsible for her death.

A senior police officer said Ujjwal Soren, named in the FIR as the accused in the unnatural death of 24-year-old Anindita Soren, was arrested on Sunday. In her complaint, Anindita’s mother Alpana Tudu alleged that Ujjwal had poisoned her daughter because she was insisting on official marriage registration, which he had been avoiding.

"When we saw her at the hospital CCU, she was frothing from her mouth," Tudu claimed. She further alleged that the two had gone to Puri recently, where Anindita and Ujjwal got married secretly at a temple. However, he later backed out of registering the marriage formally, leading to frequent arguments.

"As he backed out from the promise later on, this resulted in frequent tiffs and altercations, and my daughter had been under a lot of pressure," Tudu said. Anindita, a resident of Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, had met Ujjwal on social media and at various medical events, and their friendship developed into a romantic relationship.

The grief-stricken mother said, "Yesterday, we got a phone call from him that our daughter had fallen seriously ill and was taken to Malda hospital. Today we were informed that she died. We know she was asking him to marry her. Our daughter visited our Balurghat residence last Sunday and left for Kolkata the next day. How come she landed up in Malda subsequently and fell ill? We want police to interrogate him," Tudu said.

Officials said Ujjwal, who was picked up by a Malda police team from his rented house at Englishbazar town in Malda, was being interrogated. They added that the autopsy report of the deceased woman will shed light on the cause of death.

West Bengal Junior Doctor Front leader and RG Kar postgraduate trainee Aniket Mahato expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

"We offer condolences to the family and want a speedy, fair investigation into the case. Whoever is responsible for the death of our sister-friend in R G Kar should be found out and punished. The allegations of her mother should be investigated with all seriousness," he said.

