Boyfriend Of RG Kar Medical Student Arrested After Her Mysterious Death In Bengal's Malda

Kolkata: The boyfriend of a final-year female student of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in West Bengal's Malda, was arrested on Sunday.

The family of the deceased had earlier lodged a complaint at Englishbazar police station, accusing her boyfriend, a junior doctor at Malda Medical College, of being responsible for her death.

A senior police officer said Ujjwal Soren, named in the FIR as the accused in the unnatural death of 24-year-old Anindita Soren, was arrested on Sunday. In her complaint, Anindita’s mother Alpana Tudu alleged that Ujjwal had poisoned her daughter because she was insisting on official marriage registration, which he had been avoiding.

"When we saw her at the hospital CCU, she was frothing from her mouth," Tudu claimed. She further alleged that the two had gone to Puri recently, where Anindita and Ujjwal got married secretly at a temple. However, he later backed out of registering the marriage formally, leading to frequent arguments.

"As he backed out from the promise later on, this resulted in frequent tiffs and altercations, and my daughter had been under a lot of pressure," Tudu said. Anindita, a resident of Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, had met Ujjwal on social media and at various medical events, and their friendship developed into a romantic relationship.