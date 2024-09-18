Rajasthan: Boyfriend Among Three Held For Woman's Murder In Karauli

Karauli (Rajasthan): Police have arrested three persons in the murder of a woman whose naked body was found in the Karanpur valley. They included the victim's boyfriend, named Rajesh Bairwa, and his two relatives---nephew and brother-in-law.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay told ETV Bharat that the accused had burnt the victim's face in an attempt to conceal her identity. He said the victim's 10-year-old daughter, however, gave crucial information to the police that led to the arrests.

Police stated that Bairwa, who is the main accused in the case, was in a live-in relationship with the victim for three years and conspired with his brother-in-law Kuldeep and nephew Rakesh to eliminate her. She was allegedly asking him to marry her and threatened to implicate him in a false rape case if he refused.

Meanwhile, all the accused have confessed to the crime, according to police. They told the officers that they had strangled the victim and thrown her body, along with her daughter, into a deep ditch. But, the daughter miraculously survived and helped police crack the case. She was found in an unconscious state by a shepherd who had gone to graze the cattle.

Rajesh had called the victim on the pretext of visiting Kailadevi. When she came along with her daughter, the three accused killed her and threw the body down a valley with the innocent girl. Hours later, when the girl regained consciousness, she narrated the story to the police, exposing the crime.

The police are currently interrogating the three accused and searching for a fourth suspect.