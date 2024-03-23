Boy Survived for Five Days in Panchganga River Infested with Crocodiles at Kolhapur

White army personnel rescue the minor boy, who was stuck up in muddy slush of Panchganga river

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): In a surprising incident, a 16-year-old boy survived for five days in the Panchganga river. He reportedly jumped into the river after a tiff with his family members. Soon after his misadventure, he was horrified when he was surrounded by swarms of waterfowl and a 14-foot crocodile.

He was stuck in a muddy slush for five days begging for help, but in vain. Aditya Bandgar, a resident of Shirdhon village in Kolhapur, was rescued by the White Army of Jeevan Mukti Seva Sanstha, Kolhapur, an Angel Organisation.

Aditya Bandgar left the house on March 18 at 5.30 am after fighting with his kin over a petty issue. He jumped into the Panchganga river, one kilometer away from his house. Though Aditya Bandgar knows how to swim, he could not do so as he sustained injuries to his right leg while jumping.

After the White Army personnel came to know about the incident, they started a search operation in the Panchganga river. Aditya's slippers were found on the banks of the river, but they could not find Aditya's whereabouts.

A 12-member team of White Army personnel while searching for Aditya in the Panchganga with Drone cameras and boats heard a faint sound. Immediately, they reached the spot and found Aditya in the muddy slush pleading for help. Without any delay, they pulled him out of the water. The villagers present at the place wondered how a 16-year-old boy survived in the river surrounded by crocodiles for five days.

"Despite the presence of crocodiles in the Panchganga river, the rescue operation was launched with advanced equipment. As we have previous experience in rescue operations we rescued him. At present, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Shirol," said Pradeep Ainapure, Squad Leader, Shirol White Army.

Read more: Boy From Surat Saved By Fishermen 36 Hours After He Went Missing In Sea