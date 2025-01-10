ETV Bharat / state

Boy Stripped By Mob In Indore: Take Strict Action, MP CM Tells Cops

A minor boy was stripped by a mob of at least 25 individuals that barged into his house on January 4 in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday asked police to take strict action in a case in which a minor boy was stripped by a mob that barged into his house here.

The police have registered an FIR and nine accused have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and investigation, Yadav said in a statement. "Six accused have been arrested. They have all been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the CM said.

The incident took place on January 4 when a mob of at least 25 persons barged into his house, vandalised it and assaulted his kin, a police official said. They stripped the boy, he added. A video of the incident went viral on social media, the official said, adding the incident was the fallout of a dispute between two persons.

Read More

  1. Assam: Tigress Loses Eye in Mob Attack, Cannot Be Relocated to Wild, Says Veterinarian
  2. Man Succumbs Week After Horror Mob Lynching, Third Such Death In Three Days In Bengal
  3. Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J-K's Kathua

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday asked police to take strict action in a case in which a minor boy was stripped by a mob that barged into his house here.

The police have registered an FIR and nine accused have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and investigation, Yadav said in a statement. "Six accused have been arrested. They have all been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the CM said.

The incident took place on January 4 when a mob of at least 25 persons barged into his house, vandalised it and assaulted his kin, a police official said. They stripped the boy, he added. A video of the incident went viral on social media, the official said, adding the incident was the fallout of a dispute between two persons.

Read More

  1. Assam: Tigress Loses Eye in Mob Attack, Cannot Be Relocated to Wild, Says Veterinarian
  2. Man Succumbs Week After Horror Mob Lynching, Third Such Death In Three Days In Bengal
  3. Five Cops Injured In Mob Attack During Anti-Encroachment Drive In J-K's Kathua

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCSO ACTMADHYA PRADESHBOY STRIPPED BY MOB IN INDOREINDOREMP CM MOHAN YADAV

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.