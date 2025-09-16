ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Boy Sexually Abused For 2 Years By 14 Men He Met On Dating App In Kerala, 10 Arrested

Kasaragod: Ten people were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy, whom they had befriended on a dating app for LGBTQ community, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the boy was being sexually abused by 14 people over two years at his home and various locations across districts. Among those arrested include a politician, an official from the education department and an employee of the Railways, Palakkad division, they said adding, search is on for eight more accused.

Investigations revealed that the teen had registered at Grindr, an app for LGBTQ community, by declaring his age as 18. The accused reached out to him through an agent. A total of 14 cases, including six at the Chandera police station and eight outside the district, were registered. Police said 18 people were involved in these cases.

"The suspects had befriended the teen via the dating app and had been abusing him over a period of two years at his home and various locations. The teen has identified all the accused and cases have been registered across various districts. Following a complaint from his mother, Childline informed the police and the accused were nabbed during subsequent investigations," Kasaragod police chief Vijaya Bharath Reddy said.