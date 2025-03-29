ETV Bharat / state

Boy Run Over By Speeding BBMP Garbage Truck; Driver Arrested

Locals set the BBMP truck on fire after it ran over a boy in Thanisandra ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 10-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit and subsequently run over by an overspeeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck near Thanisandra on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Iman, they added.

According to the police, Iman and his father were riding a two-wheeler when their vehicle was hit from behind by the allegedly overspeeding BBMP garbage truck near Thanisandra at around 12.30 pm.

As soon as the truck struck the two-wheeler, the boy fell from the vehicle and was allegedly run over by the BBMP truck, a senior police officer said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, she added.