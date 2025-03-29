ETV Bharat / state

Boy Run Over By Speeding BBMP Garbage Truck; Driver Arrested

A BBMP garbage truck allegedly hit and ran over a boy near Thanisandra on Saturday. The driver was arrested and case was registered against him.

A BBMP garbage truck allegedly hit and ran over a boy near Thanisandra on Saturday. The driver was arrested and case was registered against him.
Locals set the BBMP truck on fire after it ran over a boy in Thanisandra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 4:11 PM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

Bengaluru: A 10-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit and subsequently run over by an overspeeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck near Thanisandra on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Iman, they added.

According to the police, Iman and his father were riding a two-wheeler when their vehicle was hit from behind by the allegedly overspeeding BBMP garbage truck near Thanisandra at around 12.30 pm.

As soon as the truck struck the two-wheeler, the boy fell from the vehicle and was allegedly run over by the BBMP truck, a senior police officer said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, she added.

A medical examination of the driver revealed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, she further said.

Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle lost consciousness, police said.

Later, members of the public gathered at the accident spot and burned a tire of the offending vehicle to express their anger over the driver's negligence, which led to the child’s death, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic North) Gowri D R said, "A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and the accused driver has been arrested in connection with the incident." (With PTI Inputs)

