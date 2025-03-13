Boy Living In Chhattisgarh Tribal Hostel Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances; Probe Ordered

Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi: A 14-year-old student, who was studying at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Lata village here in Chhattisgarh, died under suspicious circumstances after reportedly falling ill several days before his death, police said. His family alleged that the negligence and mismanagement at the school hostel caused his death.

Meanwhile, Gaurela Police have launched an investigation into the death. “We are looking into all the angles and the circumstances surrounding the boy's death,” said the station in-charge, Naveen Bodkar.

“Shivam was admitted to the district hospital after falling ill but was later referred to a higher medical facility. He died at the hospital the following day,” he said.

The deceased, identified as Shivam Singh, was in the 9th grade at the tribal residential school and allegedly was unwell for quite some time. However, the school authorities neither informed the family about it nor got him treated. Shivam’s father, Reva Singh, alleged that the school authorities didn’t inform the family about his son's deteriorating health until he arrived at the hostel on Tuesday (March 11) to pick him up for the upcoming Holi holidays.

“When I arrived at the hostel to take my son home, the teachers told me that Shivam had been feeling dizzy for two or three days and was unwell,” he told ETV Bharat.

According to Singh, Shivam was unable to walk on his own, and other students had to support him. “When I asked him what happened, he could not speak. Even the hostel staff was mum about his illness,” he said. Singh further noted that Shivam had previously informed the family about the poor arrangement at the hostel, including unhygienic food, and had planned to leave after completing his studies this year.

Sukhdev Singh, a relative, added that Shivam was in critical condition when he arrived at the hostel. “The food and drink were not being provided on time. The hostel staff and the superintendent were negligent. They didn’t even let the child call his family. When he asked for the phone to talk to the watchman, money was demanded. Strict action should be taken against the culprits,” Sukhdev told ETV Bharat.

The incident has triggered serious concerns about the management of the residential hostel, which is meant for the tribal students.