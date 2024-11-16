ETV Bharat / state

4-year-old Boy Killed In Leopard Attack Near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary In UP

Bahraich: A four-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in a village located near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to villagers, the incident occurred in Sitaraampurwa hamlet under the Bajpur Bankati village panchayat, within the Katarniaghat Forest Range.

Forest Range Officer Ashish Gaur said, "We visited the site and conducted an investigation. The family has been given immediate financial assistance. Further compensation will be provided after the post-mortem."

Sandeep, a resident of the area, had gone to harvest sugarcane with his wife and their son, Abhinandan. While Sandeep and his wife were cutting sugarcane, Abhinandan was playing nearby, according to locals.