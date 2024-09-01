ETV Bharat / state

Two-Year-Old Boy Killed In Leopard Attack In Gujarat's Amreli

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

The incident took place near Garamli village on Saturday evening. A son of a farm labourer from Dahod was playing when the leopard picked up the child and ran some distance and dropped him. The injured kid was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Representative Photo (ANI)

Amreli: A 2-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest department official said on Sunday. The incident took place near Garamli village on Saturday evening, the official said.

"Chirag, the son of a farm labourer hailing from Dahod, was playing when the leopard attacked. The animal picked up the child and ran some distance and dropped him after his father gave chase. The severely injured child was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

The area where the incident took place is part of Gir East division forest and cages have been placed to capture the leopard, the official said.

