5-Yr-Old Boy Found Dead In Field With Throat Slit In Muzaffarnagar, Uncle Taken Into Custody

Muzaffarnagar: A five-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday afternoon, police said. Two persons, including the victim's uncle, have been taken into custody for questioning, they added.

On information, SSP Abhishek Singh, SP City Satya Narayan Prajapat and CO Rupali Rai reached the spot to investigate. A probe has been launched but the reason for the murder has not been ascertained yet, they added.

According to police, deceased, Vishal (5), a resident of Meghakhedi village in Nai Mandi police station area, had come to his maternal grandfather, Prabhu's house in Bahadurpur village in Sikheda area with his mother, Balesh on Saturday for visiting a Dussehra fair.

On Thursday, he had breakfast and went out to play at around 8 am. When he did not return till 12 pm, the family started looking for him. At around 3 pm, the child's body was found in a sugarcane field owned by Sunil, a resident of the village, police added.

SSP Abhishek Singh said the victim's maternal uncle Ajay, a resident of Bahadurpur, and his friend Nirdosh have been taken into custody.

"A broken blade and a torn piece of cloth from Ajay's shirt were recovered from the spot. It seems that the cloth was torn off by the boy while he was struggling to escape from the accused. A case is being registered against the accused," Singh said.