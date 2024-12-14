Boy Drowns Into Drainage Pipeline While Playing In Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident reported from Telangana, a 7-year-old boy drowned in a drain while playing with his brother in Fatehnagar on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 5 PM on Friday. According to Sanathnagar Inspector Srinivasulu, Syed Muzammil was playing near a graveyard with his younger brother, Inam (4), when he accidentally fell into the drain flowing towards Begumpet.

Inam ran to inform their family, and along with local residents, they immediately began searching for Muzammil near the drain. Upon being alerted, Sanathnagar police and DRF teams joined the search efforts, diving into the drain to locate the boy. However, no trace was found even by 11 pm as per officials. Authorities suspect that the boy may have been washed away through the drainage pipeline leading towards Begumpet Brahmanawadi.

An official said that the search has been complicated by the difficulty in accessing the area. Sanathnagar Inspector Srinivasulu stated that since the area where the boy fell falls under Begumpet police jurisdiction, the information has been shared with them for further action.

There was no comment by the Begumpet police over the drowning of the boy. The report will be updated as and when the police issue a statement in this regard.