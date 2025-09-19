ETV Bharat / state

Boy Lodged In Palamu Correctional Home Found Dead

Palamu: A boy, lodged at the Palamu Juvenile Correctional Home was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased had been lodged in the correctional home since July this year after a case was registered against him under POCSO Act. The deceased was a resident of Ranka area in ​​Garhwa.

SP Rishma Rameshan said 35 youth are lodged in the Palamu correctional home. On Friday, other children in the juvenile correctional facility saw a boy lying dead inside the bathroom. "Officials from the Juvenile Correctional Home reached the spot and took the boy to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the SP.