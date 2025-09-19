ETV Bharat / state

Boy Lodged In Palamu Correctional Home Found Dead

The deceased had been lodged in the correctional home since July this year after a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.

A boy, lodged at the Palamu Juvenile Correctional Home was found dead under mysterious circumstances
Palamu Juvenile Correctional Home (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Palamu: A boy, lodged at the Palamu Juvenile Correctional Home was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased had been lodged in the correctional home since July this year after a case was registered against him under POCSO Act. The deceased was a resident of Ranka area in ​​Garhwa.

SP Rishma Rameshan said 35 youth are lodged in the Palamu correctional home. On Friday, other children in the juvenile correctional facility saw a boy lying dead inside the bathroom. "Officials from the Juvenile Correctional Home reached the spot and took the boy to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the SP.

Rameshan said the case is being investigated. The SP said Ranka police had arrested the boy in a rape case. DLSA Secretary Rakesh Ranjan, Palamu Child Welfare Committee Chairman Shailendra Chaturvedi, District Social Security Assistant Director Neeraj Kumar, members Amardeep Balhotra, Sadar Block Development Officer Joint DCPO Jago Mahto and town police station in-charge Jyotilal Rajwar have reached the spot.

Police said the circumstances under which the incident occurred will be probed. The case will be probed from all angles and the staff and inmates of the correctional home will be questioned for more details on the case, said the SP.

Also Read

Over 21 Juveniles Escape From Correctional Home In Jharkhand

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PALAMU CHILD REFORM HOMEBOY DIES IN PALAMUPOCSOJHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.