Boy Lodged In Palamu Correctional Home Found Dead
The deceased had been lodged in the correctional home since July this year after a case was registered against him under POCSO Act.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST
Palamu: A boy, lodged at the Palamu Juvenile Correctional Home was found dead under mysterious circumstances.
The deceased had been lodged in the correctional home since July this year after a case was registered against him under POCSO Act. The deceased was a resident of Ranka area in Garhwa.
SP Rishma Rameshan said 35 youth are lodged in the Palamu correctional home. On Friday, other children in the juvenile correctional facility saw a boy lying dead inside the bathroom. "Officials from the Juvenile Correctional Home reached the spot and took the boy to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," said the SP.
Rameshan said the case is being investigated. The SP said Ranka police had arrested the boy in a rape case. DLSA Secretary Rakesh Ranjan, Palamu Child Welfare Committee Chairman Shailendra Chaturvedi, District Social Security Assistant Director Neeraj Kumar, members Amardeep Balhotra, Sadar Block Development Officer Joint DCPO Jago Mahto and town police station in-charge Jyotilal Rajwar have reached the spot.
Police said the circumstances under which the incident occurred will be probed. The case will be probed from all angles and the staff and inmates of the correctional home will be questioned for more details on the case, said the SP.
