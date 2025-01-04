ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Boy Dies, Mother Critical Due To Suffocation From Charcoal Fumes In Kulgam

Asphyxiation incidents are on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir as several cases have been reported from various districts, especially Kulgam, Doda, and Srinagar.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Kulgam: A mother and son were found unconscious at their home in the Gudder area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district due to suffocation caused by charcoal fire fumes. Tragically, the son passed away in the hospital this morning, while the mother remains critical and under observation.

Officials reported that mother-son duo was immediately referred to a hospital for treatment, after being discovered unconscious. However, the son, identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan succumbed, and his mother Fameeda Akhter remains critical, officials added.

Meanwhile, three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday morning. Officials noted a charcoal heater in the room, suggesting asphyxiation as the likely cause.

Last month, two labourers from north Kashmir’s Kupwara, identified as Parvaiz Khan and Mohd Yousuf Khan, reportedly died of suffocation in Srinagar's Qamarwari area.

In response to the rising number of asphyxiation cases, the Critical Care Department at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura issued a public advisory, emphasizing the dangers of carbon monoxide. “Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that can be deadly if inhaled in large amounts,” the advisory reads.

Public Advisory Issued By SKIMS (SKIMS)

Safety Tips From Critical Care Department Of SKIMS.

  • Install working carbon monoxide detectors, especially near sleeping areas.
  • Avoid using charcoal heaters, gas geysers, or generators indoors.
  • Ensure proper ventilation in spaces with fuel-burning appliances.
  • Regularly maintain chimneys, vents, and heating systems.
  • Never leave vehicles running in closed spaces like garages.

In Case Of Poisoning

  • Evacuate to fresh air immediately.
  • Seek emergency medical help promptly.
  • Do not re-enter the area until declared safe by professionals

