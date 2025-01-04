ETV Bharat / state

J&K: Boy Dies, Mother Critical Due To Suffocation From Charcoal Fumes In Kulgam

Kulgam: A mother and son were found unconscious at their home in the Gudder area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district due to suffocation caused by charcoal fire fumes. Tragically, the son passed away in the hospital this morning, while the mother remains critical and under observation.

Officials reported that mother-son duo was immediately referred to a hospital for treatment, after being discovered unconscious. However, the son, identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan succumbed, and his mother Fameeda Akhter remains critical, officials added.

Meanwhile, three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday morning. Officials noted a charcoal heater in the room, suggesting asphyxiation as the likely cause.

Last month, two labourers from north Kashmir’s Kupwara, identified as Parvaiz Khan and Mohd Yousuf Khan, reportedly died of suffocation in Srinagar's Qamarwari area.