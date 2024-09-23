ETV Bharat / state

Out On Picnic With Friends, 11-Year-Old Boy Killed By Lightning Strike, 8 Others Injured In Chhattisgarh

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, an 11-year-old boy died while eight others were injured after being struck by lightning while they were on a picnic in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa on Sunday.

The incident unfolded at Sakuli village of Janjgir. The victim has been identified as Chandrahas Darvesh, who was on a picnic along with 21 others in the area.

According to City Kotwali Police of Janjgir Champa, the lightning struck at around 3 pm in the afternoon in Sakuli village of Janjgir when 22 people including children were having a picnic near the pond. In the mishap, a boy named Chandrahas Darvesh was badly burnt due to lightning. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the police officer said.

Besides Darvesh, six children and two youths were injured in the lightning strike. A police official said that the injured are being treated in the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.