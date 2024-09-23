Out On Picnic With Friends, 11-Year-Old Boy Killed By Lightning Strike, 8 Others Injured In Chhattisgarh

Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh): In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, an 11-year-old boy died while eight others were injured after being struck by lightning while they were on a picnic in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa on Sunday.
The incident unfolded at Sakuli village of Janjgir. The victim has been identified as Chandrahas Darvesh, who was on a picnic along with 21 others in the area.
According to City Kotwali Police of Janjgir Champa, the lightning struck at around 3 pm in the afternoon in Sakuli village of Janjgir when 22 people including children were having a picnic near the pond. In the mishap, a boy named Chandrahas Darvesh was badly burnt due to lightning. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors, the police officer said.
Besides Darvesh, six children and two youths were injured in the lightning strike. A police official said that the injured are being treated in the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.
What Is Lightning And How Is It Caused?
According to National Geographic, lightning refers to the electrical discharge caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds themselves.
During a storm, colliding particles of rain, ice, or snow inside storm clouds increase the imbalance between storm clouds and the ground, and often negatively charge the lower reaches of storm clouds. Objects on the ground, like steeples, trees, and the Earth itself, become positively charged—creating an imbalance that nature seeks to remedy by passing current between the two charges.
