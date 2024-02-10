19-Year-Old Boy Addicted to Online Game Ends Life by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Police said that the teenager was addicted to the online game 'League of Legends' and took the extreme step due to losing a level in the game. Police probe has revealed that the boy had also posted about the level in an Instagram post before jumping from the 11th floor on his 19th birthday.

Varanasi: In a shocking incident of suicide, a 19-year-old youth, allegedly ended his life by jumping from the roof of his apartment in Kashinagari area of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday Feb 9, sources said. The police believe that the main reason behind the suicide was addiction to online “games of death”.

Police investigation has revealed that League of Legends game was loaded in the mobile phone of the deceased. A police official said that the youth identified as Ranveer ended his life by suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of the building on his 19th birthday. Police suspect that the youth ended his life due to addiction to the online game 'League of Legend'.

The role of the online game came to light after the Instagram account of the deceased was replete with posts about the online game. Police said that before his death, Ranveer posted a birthday post and wrote, 'Flex is death at the age of 19.' The word flex is related to a rank or level of the game. Following the post by Ranveer, one of his friends commented, ''Bro, death at the age of 19 means” to which Ranveer replied by posting a status, ''I will come live and tell this tomorrow”.

This is not the first such incident of suicide linked to the online game League of Legenda. Earlier also, people have already ended their lives by suicide in Taiwan and Brazil due to addiction to the online game. The pattern of suicide of boys addicted to this game is almost the same. Boys have ended their life by suicide after losing a level in the game.

Most of the victims are below 20 years of age. Three or four players play together and in teams in the game.

