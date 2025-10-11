ETV Bharat / state

Both Complainant, Accused Dead In This Four-Decade-Old Embezzlement Case From Gujarat

Bhavnagar: The surprising part of a four-decade-old case involving the embezzlement of Rs 31,000 from the government grant in a rural health centre under Bhavnagar Zilla Panchayat in Gujarat is that both the complainant and the accused have passed away.

Elaborating on the case, Dr Chandramani, the health officer with the zilla panchayat, said, "Earlier, grants used to be allocated for administrative work in Kalatalav Primary Health Centre of Vallabhipur Taluka of Bhavnagar by the taluka development officer. To avail the subsidy given to the PHC, a bill had to be submitted for reimbursement."

She told ETV Bharat that the matter came to light in 1985-86 when a government-appointed auditor found that Rs 31,000, which was given as an advance, but was not returned, and a voucher was issued twice for it. When the matter was brought to the notice of the Public Relations Committee of the Gujarat Assembly, it enquired about the action taken in this regard.