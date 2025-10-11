Both Complainant, Accused Dead In This Four-Decade-Old Embezzlement Case From Gujarat
Published : October 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM IST
Bhavnagar: The surprising part of a four-decade-old case involving the embezzlement of Rs 31,000 from the government grant in a rural health centre under Bhavnagar Zilla Panchayat in Gujarat is that both the complainant and the accused have passed away.
Elaborating on the case, Dr Chandramani, the health officer with the zilla panchayat, said, "Earlier, grants used to be allocated for administrative work in Kalatalav Primary Health Centre of Vallabhipur Taluka of Bhavnagar by the taluka development officer. To avail the subsidy given to the PHC, a bill had to be submitted for reimbursement."
She told ETV Bharat that the matter came to light in 1985-86 when a government-appointed auditor found that Rs 31,000, which was given as an advance, but was not returned, and a voucher was issued twice for it. When the matter was brought to the notice of the Public Relations Committee of the Gujarat Assembly, it enquired about the action taken in this regard.
Dr Chandramani further said a case was registered with the police by the then medical officer, accusing the CHO and CHV and a senior clerk. "Although some amount was returned after the case, some remained pending in the court, regarding which we produced the documents at the hearing. The case is still pending in the Sehore court," she added.
"Both the medical officer who filed the case and the senior clerk against whom it was filed have passed away. Another accused had moved to Goregaon in Maharashtra, and it is not known whether he is alive," she added.
Jinalben Shah, legal advisor of the zilla parishad, said the case was registered at the Valabhipur Police Station in 1985-86, and the hearing started on January 17, 2018, in the court. "A complaint under Sections 114, 409 and 477/A of the IPC has been registered in this case, accusing the then medical officer Dr Kiran Kumar Rajinikanth and senior clerk Chandubhai Diabhai Damor. Damor has passed away, and the majority of the embezzled amount has been recovered, with just Rs 2,500 pending. The deadline for this case is October 14," he added.
