Botanist Dr Hema Sane, Who Lived Without Using Electricity, Dies in Pune
Dr Sane for known for her simplicity and eco-friendly lifestyle
Published : September 19, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Pune: Senior botanist and scientist, who was known as the encyclopedia of plants, Dr. Hema Sane, passed away in Pune on Friday morning. She was known for her eco-friendly lifestyle.
She spent her entire life in a small house in Pune, without electricity and other modern facilities. She had done her M. Sc and.Ph.D. in Botany. She was also the head of the Botany Department of the Abasaheb Garware College, Pune. She also presided over the fourth Eco-Friendly Literature Conference held in Pune on January 8, 2016, on the occasion of the Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival.
Dr Sane had not used electricity since 1960 and did not have any modern appliances in her house. She had written more than 30 books on botany and environment and other subjects.
ETV Bharat had done a report on her. At that time, she had said that she never needed electricity. "People who come to meet me ask me how can you live without electricity? Then I ask them how can you live with electricity. So I don't feel anything about it. I am happy to live in this way," Dr Sane had told PTI.
"The animals and birds living here are my friends. They communicate with me. Many people advise me to sell this land, but if I sell the land, I wonder what will happen to these trees and these birds. I want to live with them. So the question of selling the land does not even enter my mind," she had said.
Dr Sane was a living example of how it is possible to live without any modern facilities in today's modern era.