Botanist Dr Hema Sane, Who Lived Without Using Electricity, Dies in Pune

Pune: Senior botanist and scientist, who was known as the encyclopedia of plants, Dr. Hema Sane, passed away in Pune on Friday morning. She was known for her eco-friendly lifestyle.

She spent her entire life in a small house in Pune, without electricity and other modern facilities. She had done her M. Sc and.Ph.D. in Botany. She was also the head of the Botany Department of the Abasaheb Garware College, Pune. She also presided over the fourth Eco-Friendly Literature Conference held in Pune on January 8, 2016, on the occasion of the Kirloskar Vasundhara International Film Festival.

Dr Sane had not used electricity since 1960 and did not have any modern appliances in her house. She had written more than 30 books on botany and environment and other subjects.