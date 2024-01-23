Firozabad: On a day when Ram Mandir was inaugurated, a Muslim family in Firozabad district of the Uttar Pradesh named their newborn 'Ram-Rahim' “out of joy to live in harmony with the countrymen”. The family is winning hearts by setting an example of communal harmony in the area. Muslim woman Farzan was among 12 expecting mothers who delivered at the District Hospital Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh on Monday Jan 22.

Born on Ram Mandir inauguration day, Muslim boy named 'Ram Rahim' in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

With the special day coinciding with the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the newborn was named 'Ram Rahim' out of joy over the Pran Pratishtha' of the Lord Ram idol at the Ayodhya temple, the newborn's paternal grandmother Husna Banu said. “Today Ramlala's life was consecrated, and today itself a little guest has come to our house. We all are very happy about the consecration of Ramlala. To make this day memorable, we have decided to name the newborn Ram Rahim,” Banu said.

Banu said that they named the newborn so “out of joy to live happily in harmony with the countrymen”.

According to Dr. Naveen Jain, CMS of the District hospital Firozabad, 12 children were born at the women's hospital on Monday Jan 22. “Everyone's family appeared very happy. Their happiness doubled when the child was born on the day of Pran Pratistha,” CMS Dr Naveen Jain added. The Ram Mandir was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya on Monday.

Besides the PM, around 8000 special invitees, dignitaries and Bollywood celebrities attended the event.