Born In Karachi, Living In Kerala: An Indian Citizen's Story That Transcends Boundaries

Kannur: As tensions rise again between Pakistan and India, and India is asking Pakistan citizens to leave the country, a mother in the southern tip of the country is in vain for the fate of her two daughters.

Rashida Bhanu, residing in Kadirur near Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district, was born and raised in Karachi before settling in India in 2008. Rashida was given Indian citizenship in 2024 by the Home Ministry last year. She is now seeking citizenship for two of her daughters, who are currently on a long-term visa.

Family’s Pakistan Connection

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rashida Bhanu recounted her family's Pakistan connection. Her father, K.V. Hassan, was compelled to accompany his maternal uncle to what is now Pakistan (then undivided India) when he was just nine years old due to difficult family circumstances.

In the early days, they worked in hotels and similar places. Later, they moved into the pan business, relying on betel leaves imported from Tirur in Malappuram. Slowly, his business grew. Just as his enterprise began flourishing, the Partition happened. A flood of Muslim refugees from India arrived in Karachi. In 1960, Hassan returned to Kannur, where he married Fathima. Though he had no intention of settling in Pakistan permanently, fertility treatments took the couple back to Karachi in 1970.

Rashida was born in 1972, two years after her parents' return to Karachi. She recalls that her mother always longed to return to her homeland, especially because of the close bond she shared with her siblings in Thalassery. Though they tried everything they could, the political tensions between India and Pakistan made things very difficult.

In the meantime, Rashida married her paternal cousin, Mehroof, a Pakistani citizen. They had six children together—four daughters and two sons: Afshan, Saadiya, Mohammed Qasim, Sumaira, Mariyam, and Mohammed Ismail.

After the India-Pakistan war, the situation worsened further. “When I was four years old, my parents managed to return to India via Sri Lanka,” said Rashida.

Journey For Citizenship

In 2008, Rashida Bhanu arrived in Thalassery with her husband and their six children. For the sake of freedom of movement within the country, Rashida decided to obtain Indian citizenship for herself and her children.

The lack of a birth certificate and insufficient documentation were major hurdles in Rashida’s citizenship process. "We applied for Indian citizenship after arriving in Kadirur. To prove my mother was born in India, we needed birth certificates. Obtaining them required tremendous financial and physical struggle," Rashid recalled. Eventually, her husband had to return to Pakistan for work.

Rashida notes she never faced discrimination from neighbours, relatives, or Indian officials. "Police always supported us during emergencies. The Kannur Collectorate staff were exceptionally helpful. Even when central ministries conducted inquiries, no one spoke against us."

Their original Pakistani documents remained at the embassy. "We approached them repeatedly, but embassy staff would shut their windows when they saw us," she said. The delays grew unbearable after her father's Alzheimer's diagnosis. "I had to travel alone or with small children for every document," she added.

The costs of her mother’s medical treatment, along with the ongoing struggle to secure citizenship for her children, placed an enormous financial burden on the family. “We’ve lost track of how much money went into each journey,” said Rashida, who is engaged in caring for her ailing mother.

In 2018, four of her children—Afshan, Saadiya, Mohammed Qasim, and Mohammed Ismail were granted citizenship. After a long 16-year struggle, Rashida’s dream became a reality on November 4, 2024, when Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan handed over the official citizenship certificate to her on behalf of the Union Home Ministry.

Now, Rashida has no certainty about the future of two of her daughters' citizenship applications. "The children are currently on long-term visas. So far, we haven’t received any notice. All of them wish to stay in India. Neither the children nor the grandchildren have any interest in going to Pakistan or leaving this country. We hope that they won’t be forced to go," she said.