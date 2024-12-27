92 Hours On, Child Yet To Be Rescued From Borewell In Rajasthan

Kotputli: Three-year-old Chetna, who fell into a newly-constructed borewell in Kiratpura's Dhani, is yet to be rescued.

At least 92 hours have passed since the rescue operation to bring Chetna out of the borewell began. With the operation entering its fifth day, the rescue team has dug 170 feet with a piling machine to construct a eight feet long horizontal tunnel at 90 degrees adjacent to the borewell.

Change in weather

Owing to a sudden change in weather and light rain, the rescue operation was affected on Thursday. But the team rescue team continued its work regardless. By Friday morning, the team put tarpaulin at the site as the rain persisted. Additional SP Vaibhav Sharma said, "The joint rescue operation of NDRF, SDRF and district administration is on without break. The trained rescue workers are digging a pit with a piling machine and welding the casing pipe. After this, NDRF personnel will be lowered into the pit in shifts, and an attempt will be made to reach the girl through horizontal digging."

Rescue team unfazed by adversities

The rescue team is trying to get Chetna out safely. There have been some difficulties due to rain, but the enthusiasm of the team has not diminished. The district administration also has an active role to play in the operation along with special teams of NDRF and SDRF. As per reports, a special team has been called from Uttarakhand, which is continuously digging with a piping machine.

The child fell into the borewell while playing in the field at around 1:30 pm on December 23. Initially, she was stuck at 15 feet but sunk deeper to 150 feet as time passed. Hearing her cries, the family came to know about her falling into the borewell. Teams from the district administration, along with medical personnel, have been on-site since the incident was reported, ensuring safety protocols are maintained. Local authorities have cordoned off the area to ensure that the rescue operations can proceed without interruptions.