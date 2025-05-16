Booking Delhi Metro Tickets Gets Easier, Facility Now Available On Multiple Apps; Check It Out

New Delhi: In a first in the country, an urban transport system has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) facilitating booking of tickets for passengers through more than 10 mobile applications. Yes, you heard it right. The Delhi Metro tickets are now available via ONDC network-powered apps, and one doesn't need to download metro app or visit other digital platforms to book tickets.

The facility was unveiled on the ONDC network under a soft launch in November 2024, and now Delhi Metro's ticketing service is available on more than ten major apps like ChartR, EaseMyTrip, Google Maps, Highway Delight, 'Miles and Kilometers' on Telegram, NammaYatri, OneTicket, Rapido, RedBus, Tummoc and Passenger Railways. If you are a metro passenger, you can book tickets using any of these maps.

This big change was initiated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday (May 15) under its new digital initiative, which aims to provide digital convenience to commuters without the need to download separate metro apps or navigate multiple platforms.

With an average of 6.5 million daily commuters, this move by DMRC is expected to ensure an interoperable, accessible and user-friendly digital mobility ecosystem.

Integrated solution developed by SequelString AI

The integrated solution has been developed with the help of a technology service provider called SequelString AI (SAI). The initiative makes metro ticketing available on multiple digital platforms, such as mobility apps, journey planner platforms, and even Telegram bots.

Multiple journey planning in a single app

Inter-city commuters, such as those travelling by bus from Jaipur to Delhi, can not only book bus tickets but also Delhi Metro tickets from Kashmiri Gate ISBT through the redBus app, that too on a single platform. For intra-city commuters, one can book a bike taxi from home on the Rapido app, then travel via metro from Dhaula Kuan to Anand Vihar, and then take a cab or bike for the last distance – all planned in a single app.

"This partnership with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is part of our effort to make metro travel simple and digitally accessible. When people can book tickets from daily-use apps, the barriers to accessing transport gets removed," said Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC.

"Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce network demonstrates how open digital ecosystems can enable more seamless and wider access to public services. By connecting to the network just once, DMRC can now offer tickets across multiple apps," stated Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO ONDC.