Book ‘Vishwa Narudu Ramoji’ Released In Hyderabad Honouring Ramoji Rao

The book, compiled and edited by Raghu Arikapudi, brings together tributes and reflections shared by eminent personalities following the passing of Ramoji Rao

'Vishwa Narudu Ramoji
'Vishwa Narudu Ramoji' book launched in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former Haryana State Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unveiled the book 'Vishwa Narudu Ramoji' at his residence in Ramnagar, Hyderabad. The book, compiled and edited by Raghu Arikapudi, Chairman of the Raghu Arikapudi Seva Trust, brings together tributes and reflections shared by eminent personalities as well as ordinary people following the passing of Ramoji Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Dattatreya praised Ramoji Rao as a selfless visionary who worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. “He was not only a great journalist but also a noble personality who touched multiple fields and steered them in new directions,” he said. Describing him as a 'Mahatapasvi' Dattatreya noted that Ramoji Rao remained steadfast in his principles despite hardships and would forever be remembered as a humanitarian and a towering figure.

Raghu Arikapudi said that the 114-page compilation was prepared with the cooperation of Dr. Lenin Dhanishetty and jointly brought out by Blue Book Trust and Raghu Arikapudi Seva Trust. The volume preserves a collection of articles published in various newspapers after Ramoji Rao’s demise, highlighting his life, contributions, and the widespread admiration he received from both leaders and common citizens.

“The purpose of this book is to ensure that Ramoji Rao’s multifaceted services to society are passed on to future generations,” Raghu Arikapudi said.

The event was attended by Hasya Brahma Shankara Narayana, Wonder Book of Records coordinator Bingi Narender Goud, social activist Ritish Jagidhar, and several others.

