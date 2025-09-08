ETV Bharat / state

Book On Andhra Pradesh Villages & Towns: Retired Officer Documents Population Count, Interesting Facts

Guntur: One curious about the towns and villages of Andhra Pradesh won't be able to get much details online. Realising this lacunae, a retired government officer from Guntur district has compiled a book that not only carries population statistics of the state's villages and towns but also a host of interesting facts about these places.

Peddi Sambasiva Rao's book, titled 'Andhra Pradesh: Population of Villages and Towns', is a unique combination of data and facts.

Peddi Sambasiva Rao (ETV Bharat)

A Passion for Knowledge

For Rao, this is not his first literary contribution. In the past, he has authored books on sayings, proverbs and personality development, making them simple and comprehensible for children. He has also created language and medical dictionaries, which became quite popular among students and general readers. Encouraged by the positive response, he decided to extend his passion to documenting demographic data with the same enthusiasm.