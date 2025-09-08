Book On Andhra Pradesh Villages & Towns: Retired Officer Documents Population Count, Interesting Facts
Peddi Sambasiva Rao's 'Andhra Pradesh: Population of Villages and Towns' is helpful for researchers, policy makers and residents interested about the place they live.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 4:43 PM IST
Guntur: One curious about the towns and villages of Andhra Pradesh won't be able to get much details online. Realising this lacunae, a retired government officer from Guntur district has compiled a book that not only carries population statistics of the state's villages and towns but also a host of interesting facts about these places.
Peddi Sambasiva Rao's book, titled 'Andhra Pradesh: Population of Villages and Towns', is a unique combination of data and facts.
A Passion for Knowledge
For Rao, this is not his first literary contribution. In the past, he has authored books on sayings, proverbs and personality development, making them simple and comprehensible for children. He has also created language and medical dictionaries, which became quite popular among students and general readers. Encouraged by the positive response, he decided to extend his passion to documenting demographic data with the same enthusiasm.
Detailing Every Corner of the State
In his latest book, even the remotest village has not been left out. Each entry contains the population count, number of houses and geographical details. Such documentation makes the book not just a statistical compilation but also a valuable resource for researchers, policymakers and ordinary citizens who want to know more about the state’s demographics.
Writing After Retirement
Rao previously served as a district-level officer in the Leprosy Prevention Department. Since his retirement in 2001, he has devoted himself to writing and knowledge-sharing. Over the last two decades, he has been involved in authoring books that blend educational value with public utility, earning him appreciation in literary and academic circles.
Speaking about his latest effort, Rao said he is hopeful that the book will serve as a ready reckoner for anyone interested in Andhra Pradesh’s population distribution at the grassroots level.
