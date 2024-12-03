The Book 'Did I Really Do This' Narrates Story Of Late IPS Officer Vijay Raman

Dehradun: Late IPS officer Vijay Raman was a brave police officer. The journey of Raman, who orchestrated the encounter of Gaji Baba, is chronicled in the book 'Did I Really Do This'.

Raman belonged to the Madhya Pradesh cadre. The officer had started writing about his experiences but before he could complete, he passed away due to cancer. His experiences have been narrated in the book, which wad completed his wife Veena Raman.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Veena Raman said, "My husband used to come work after doing big jobs. However that did not reflect on his face. He used to work in a professional way. Initially in his career, he faced challenges especially in the Chambal area where he was posted."

"My husband faced dreaded criminals. We as a family had to face multiple challenges as my late husband was on duty. He could not give much time at home. When my husband killed Pan Singh Tomar in an encounter, the criminals believed that they could be eliminated," she recalled.

She said that dreaded criminals like Phoolan Devi and Malkhan Singh also surrendered but had kept a condition that they would not surrender before the late IPS officer.

She also recollected that her late husband was then called to work in the SPG, which is responsible for the security of Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers and he worked with late Rajiv Gandhi, late Narsimha Rao, late VP Singh and late Chandrasekhar - all former Prime Ministers.

Veena Raman also said that her late husband worked in Jammu and Kashmir to curb the issue of militancy. "This was a challenging task but my late husband carried out the task professionally."

She said that when late Vijay Raman started writing the last chapter of the book, he was diagnosed with cancer and after he passed away, she completed the task.