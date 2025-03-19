Booby Traps, Spike Holes: How Desperate Maoists Go For The Kill In Jharkhand Hinterland Firefight

Ranchi: Pushed to the backfoot in the face of strong reprisal from security forces, Maoists, who once held sway in Jharkhand, are trying to fight back by adopting spike-holes and booby traps, an old-fashioned but effective guerilla warfare system that worked for them in countering security forces. The Maoists' concentration is confined to the Kolhan area of the state.

They are engaged in intermittent fighting with the security forces and for the last two years in the dense forests and ravines of Kolhan. Jharkhand Police along with the central forces have been continuously cornering the Naxalites in Kolhan.

The Maoists, who lost the momentum, are not capable of fighting a direct battle with the police. As a result, they are now trying to protect themselves from the security forces by cordoning off their area through spike holes and IED bombs.

The Naxalites are now hatching a conspiracy to harm the soldiers by adopting the Taiwanese warfare system. For this, the Naxalites are using spike holes. The Naxalites have also brought changes in the spike hole system. Naxalites use such spike holes which cannot be detected by metal detectors. For this, they are using bamboo, which is present in abundance in the forests.

What is a spike hole?

'Operation Clean' is being conducted in the forests of Kolhan. In Operation Clean, IED bombs planted by Naxalites are being taken out from below the ground and deactivated. During the search, security forces found spike holes in large numbers in the forests. Spike holes are a new way to harm soldiers. This method was used by guerrilla warriors in Taiwan.

Naxalites also use old modes of guerilla warfare technique in Chhattisgarh. Armies in some small countries also use spike holes to protect their borders from enemy soldiers. To make spike holes, a big pit is dug on the road passing through the middle of the forest. That pit is filled by putting broken glass, thorns, pieces of iron rods and other sharp objects that pierce and bleed those who pass through the passage. After doping this, the pit is covered from all sides.

The soldiers, who go out for operations in the forests often do not understand the difference between spike holes and wild grass. They fall into the pit while walking. Spike holes do not cause any major damage immediately but cause severe damage to the eyes, ears, throat and waist. During 'Operation Clean' in Kolhan, the police have discovered spike holes on a large scale.

After Bastar, booby traps used in Jharkhand

After the recovery of spike holes, the security forces now carry metal detectors in more numbers while keeping a vigil in forests. To dodge the metal detector, the Naxalites have started using booby traps in some areas of Saranda. To avoid metal detectors, Naxalites have now started burying sharp and strong bamboo in spike holes. Sharp bamboos are no less dangerous as sometimes they pierce through the body.

Jharkhand Police's IG Abhiyan Amol V Homkar said, "Naxalites have been driven out from most of their safe hideouts in Jharkhand. In such a situation, some rewarded Naxalites have made the ravines of Kolhan their hideout to keep themselves safe. By adopting the strategy of IEDs and spike holes, they want themselves to be shielded from the police."

For this, they are also putting the lives of villagers in danger. According to IG Abhiyan, Naxalites are using IEDs and spike holes. He continued, "Police operations are on in Kolhan. A small number of Naxalites, who are hiding in jungles, will either be killed or arrested soon."

Notorious Naxal commanders Misir Besra, Anmol, Asim Mandal, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria and Jaikant are camping in the dense forests of Kolhan. The government has also rewarded Rs 1 crore each to Misir Besra, Anmol and Asim Mandal.

The only dreaded squad of Naxalites which has so far managed to evade arrest or ambush from the security forces so far. This squad of rewarded Naxalites remains the prime target of Jharkhand Police and central forces.