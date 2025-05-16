69 Bonded Labourers From Palghar Rescued In Ahilyanagar District; 3 Held

Palghar: The authorities have rescued 69 bonded labourers, including minors, from Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district and arrested three persons for exploiting the victims, an official said on Friday.

The victims, who were primarily made to cut stones and work at sheep farms, were rescued on Thursday after a tip-off by activists, he said. They have been sent back to their villages in the Palghar district.

Bonded labourers are people who are forced to work to repay a debt or some financial assistance, often under exploitative or abusive conditions. Under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the practice is banned in India.

Sandeep Harmalkar, a labour officer from Ahilyanagar district, said they first raided a few sites and rescued 16 bonded labourers. “This initial rescue was part of a larger group totalling 69 individuals freed from their captors,” he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Kunal Sonawane from Sangamner in Ahilyanagar district said three of the six accused persons have been arrested. “Efforts are being made to track down and arrest the other three,” he said.

According to the FIR, the accused engaged the bonded labourers and even children in arduous sheep farming and forced them to cut stones. These children were subjected to physical and mental harassment and forced to work against their will, said the complaint.