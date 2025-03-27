Bonded Labourers From Odisha Forced To Work For Rs 200 Per Week, Rescued From Chennai

Chennai: As many as 48 people from Odisha, including women and children, who were forced to work as bonded labourers at a brick kiln at Vialanallur in Chennai for only Rs. 200 per week were rescued by authorities on Wednesday.

Nalini Devi, Secretary of the Tiruvallur District Legal Aid Centre, had received a complaint that workers from other states were forced to work as bonded labourers at the brick kiln. She filed a complaint and acting on it, officials of the Revenue Department and police personnel went to the brick kiln and rescued the labourers who were accommodated at the Community Welfare Centre at Parivakkam.

During investigation, it came to fore that those rescued from the brick kiln had paid an agent Rs 35,000 for jobs. However, after they arrived in Chennai from Odisha in January, they were made to work as bonded labourers for a meagre Rs 200 a week. After their rescue, officials issued them release certificates and deposited Rs 30,000 in the bank accounts of adults. Revenue officials said arrangements have been made to send the 48 rescued people to their native places. Officials have been deployed to accompany the labourers to Odisha.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Bonded Labour Act against the brick kiln owner. Police are also investigating whether such practice is prevalent in other brick kilns operating at Vialanallur. Chennai has always attracted workers from outside Tamil Nadu. It attracts a significant number of migrant workers every year. Looking for opportunities that aren’t available in their respective states, people from states across India make Chennai their home, in an attempt to ensure a better life for themselves and their families.

According to NGOs in Chennai, the influx of migrant workers into the city has steadily risen over the past decade, particularly in sectors like construction, hospitality, domestic work, and beauty industry.